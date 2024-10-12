Mountaineer Nimsdai Nims Purja Sets Three New World Records On The World's Highest Peaks In Just Five Days

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KATHMANDU, Nepal, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 4th October 2024 the British-Nepali mountaineer, former Gurkha and UKSF, stood on the summit of Shishapangma with legendry Nepali climber Mingma G and his rope fixing team. They both completed their missions to climb the 14 Peaks without supplementary oxygen.

Nimsdai on Shishapangma on Oct 4th 2024 where he completes his 14 Peaks No O2 mission in record time. Credit Nimsdai

Nims becomes the fastest person to climb all the 14 Peaks without any supplementary oxygen in 2 years 4 months and 28 days – whilst leading and guiding clients, as well as the fastest (and only) person to achieve the 14 peaks feat both with and without oxygen, in just 5 years, 5 months and 12 days (23rd April 2019 to 4th October 2024).

He then returned with a summit plan of October 9th, his second summit of

Shishapangma in five days, to hit a new mountaineering milestone – 50 summits of the 8,000m mountains. He dedicated this 50th summit to the UK, Nepal, the Gurkhas and UKSF.

Also standing on the summit on 9th October was former British Commando Tejan Gurung, TJ, who completed his own 14 Peaks journey in 2 years 4 months 13 days, making him the youngest male British 14 peaks summiteer at just 29 years old.

Nims dedicated his 14 Peaks No O2 records to his family and to Anna Gutu and Mingmar Sherpa, who were tragically lost in 2023 when avalanches hit Shishapangma. Nims and his Elite Exped team were able to rescue and repatriate Anna and Mingmar in Spring 2024 and reunite them with their families.

He said: "I know Anna would have told me to come back and finish the mountain we started together, to show the world resilience and determination and to give her and Mingmar a fitting tribute and legacy – these new world records are dedicated to them, my family, and my dear mum and dad, who both sadly died after 2019.

"Thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with me since 2019 – I am truly grateful for your love and support. You are all forever part of these summits and successes.

"My mission has always been to raise the name of the Big Mountain communities, inspire people to believe in themselves and their dreams and to work hard to achieve their new possible."

