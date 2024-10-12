(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua has severed relations with Israel, marking a significant shift in its foreign policy. The Central American nation announced this decision on October 11, 2024, citing Israel's actions in Palestinian territories as the primary reason.



The Nicaraguan government, often criticized for its authoritarian rule, condemned the Israeli administration, calling it "fascist" and "genocidal."



This move followed a unanimous by Nicaragua's National Assembly, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza wa . Vice President Rosario Murillo stated that President Daniel Ortega had instructed the Foreign Ministry to break ties with Israel.



Nicaragua expressed strong solidarity with Palestine, condemning what they described as ongoing genocide by the Israeli government. The Nicaraguan administration also pointed out that the conflict has spread to Lebanon and threatens Syria, Yemen, and Iran.







This decision follows Nicaragua's previous actions against Israel earlier in 2024. Nicaragua submitted a petition to the International Court of Justice to halt German arms sales to Israel and supported South Africa's case against Israel at the same court.



The relationship between Nicaragua and Israel has a complex history. During the Somoza dictatorship, Israel was a major arms supplier to Nicaragua. However, the Sandinista revolution in 1979 marked a turning point in their relations.



The Sandinistas, including current President Ortega, have long criticized Israel and supported the Palestinian cause.

Nicaragua Breaks Ties with Israel Over Gaza Conflict

Nicaragua's move aligns with actions taken by other Latin American countries like Colombia, Chile, and Bolivia. This decision strengthens Nicaragua's ties with its allies Iran and Russia, both critical of Israel's actions in Gaza.



However, this move may further isolate Nicaragua internationally. The country has already faced criticism due to the Ortega-Murillo government's authoritarian practices. Breaking ties with Israel could limit Nicaragua's diplomatic relations with Western countries.



This diplomatic rupture reflects the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the increasing polarization of international relations regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



As the situation unfolds, the international community will closely watch the repercussions of Nicaragua's decision on regional dynamics and global diplomacy.

MENAFN12102024007421016031ID1108772226