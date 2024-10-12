Peshawar Meeting Grants Chief Minister Authority For PTM Negotiations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A significant meeting was held at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, chaired by Ali Amin Gandapur, where the participants entrusted the Chief with the authority to hold negotiations with the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

The meeting was attended by notable figures, including Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, ANP Central President Aimal Wali Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami's Professor Ibrahim, Mohsin Dawar, ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP's Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sikandar Sherpao, Provincial Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, KPK Assembly Opposition Leader Dr. Ibad, and Federal Minister Amir Maqam, among others. Chief Minister Gandapur expressed gratitude to the participants for granting him the mandate to lead the negotiations.

During the meeting, Gandapur emphasized the importance of coming together for peace, regardless of political affiliations. He stated,“We are gathered here today for the sake of peace in the province, putting aside our political differences. Whether it's citizens or forces, their safety is our top priority." He expressed optimism that the jirga would pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict: "Conflict and violence cannot solve issues; dialogue is the only path to resolution."

He highlighted that the jirga was held following Pashtun traditions and that the views and suggestions of all political leaders present would be respected.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, speaking at the grand jirga, reiterated the importance of peace in the province, stating,“The only agenda of this jirga is peace in our province." He thanked the provincial government for organizing the jirga and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi for attending, while also expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Gandapur and the members of the provincial assembly for their participation.

Kundi also stressed that dialogue is the solution to all conflicts, referring to the global consensus on resolving the Afghanistan issue through negotiations: "We have limited time. Yesterday's tragic incident in Khyber has shown us that we must act quickly to bring all parties to the table and find a solution."

After the jirga, a separate meeting between political parties and law enforcement agencies, chaired by the Chief Minister, was also held.

It is pertinent to note that PTM has called for a Pashtun National Jirga in the Khyber district on October 11, under the banner of "People's Court." However, in a crackdown before the jirga, police used baton charges, and tear gas, and allegedly opened fire, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to around 20 others.