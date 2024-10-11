Mexico's Finance Minister Takes Top Honors At Latinfinance Infrastructure Awards Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mexico's finance Rogelio Ramírez de la O accepted top honors last night on behalf of the Mexican at a gala announcing LatinFinance's 2024 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, which recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area critical to economic progress in

Latin America

and the

Caribbean.

Ramírez De la O accepted the award for Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Latin America in recognition of a ground-breaking Mexican government-backed $6.27 billion transaction to buy 13 power plants from Spain's Iberdrola, in a deal that also won Power Financing of the Year.

The minister was joined by over 250 leading global project sponsors, infrastructure investors, financiers, and advisors involved in projects across Latin American and the

Caribbean, who

convened in

New York

for the annual Awards Dinner, now in its 11th year.

The announcement of this year's winners followed 2024 LatinFinance's

Energy, Infrastructure & Sustainable Finance Roundtable, a series of high-level, editorially-led discussions among top project sponsors and developers alongside key investors, law firms and financiers. The discussions – hosted by LatinFinance along with Spanish bank Santander, international law firm White & Case and IDB Invest, the private sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank – focused on the mega-trends impacting the marketplace across key jurisdictions and sectors in

Latin America

and the Caribbean.



Winners are determined independently by LatinFinance's editors following an extensive judging process that involved the evaluation of a record number of submissions this year.

The full list of winners can be found in here

and in the

Q4 2024 edition

of

LatinFinance

magazine.

For more information about the selection process and the winning deals and institutions, visit



Winning transactions and institutions

Click a winning transaction or institution to read more about it

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Central America, Fourth Bridge Over the Panama Canal

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Central America, BLP

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Caribbean, AES Dominicana Renewables

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Caribbean, IDB Invest

Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year, Vinte Sustainable Bond

Port Financing of the Year, Aguadulce Port

Airport Financing of the Year, CCR Airports South & Central Blocks

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Brazil, Stocche Forbes

Digital Infrastructure / Telecoms Financing of the Year, Scala Data Centers Green Debentures

Oil & Gas Financing of the Year, Yinson Anna Nery FPSO Refinancing

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Andes, Cuatrecasas

Sustainable Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year, Cuatrecasas

Mining Financing of the Year, Centinela Mine Expansion

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Andes, Actis' acquisition of Enel's Peruvian Generation Portfolio

Sustainable Infrastructure Bank of the Year, BTG Pactual

Renewable Energy Financing of the Year, EnfraGen Renewable Assets Acquisition & Refinancing

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Mexico, Milbank

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Southern Cone, Milbank

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Southern Cone, Aconcagua Desalination Project

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Mexico, Cuxtal II - Mayakan Pipeline Expansion

Bond of the Year, Valia Energía Debut International Bond

Loan of the Year, Babilônia Centro (BBC) Wind Power Project Financing

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Brazil, Itaú BBA

Sustainable Infrastructure Financing of the Year, Ethos Biofuels Future Flow Financing

Project Sponsor of the Year, Actis

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Mexico, SMBC

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Southern Cone, SMBC

Financial Advisor of the Year, SMBC

Local Currency Financing of the Year, Troncales del Magdalena I & II 5G Toll Road

Road Financing of the Year, Troncales del Magdalena I & II 5G Toll Road

Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year: Latin America, White & Case

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Brazil, Águas do Rio Blocks 1 & 4

Water / Sanitation Financing of the Year, Águas do Rio Blocks 1 & 4

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Andes, Santander

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Latin America, Santander

Infrastructure Financing of the Year: Latin America, Project Thor: Acquisition of 13 Iberdrola Power Plants

Power Financing of the Year, Project Thor: Acquisition of 13 Iberdrola Power Plants

Infrastructure Bank of the Year: Central America, Mizuho

Learn more at





Sign up to be notified when nominations for the 2025 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards, Banks of the Year Awards and Deals of the Year Awards open

.

About LatinFinance

LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of

Latin America

and the

Caribbean.

Drawing on over 35 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.

Media contact:

[email protected]

