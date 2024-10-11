EQS-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

CEWE Group announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer Olaf Holzkämper in the course of 2025

CEWE Group announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer Olaf Holzkämper in the course of 2025



Oldenburg, October 11, 2024. The CEWE Group announces that Dr. Olaf Holzkämper, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will resign from his board position for health reasons in the coming year. After almost 20 years with CEWE, including nearly 15 years as CFO, Holzkämper intends to scale back his professional commitments in order to devote more time to his physical health.“CEWE stands for reliability and a forward-looking approach. It was important to me to communicate my resignation early so that a carefully selected and trained successor can be guaranteed in the course of 2025,” says Holzkämper, who will continue to perform his responsibilities with full commitment until a successor is found and will also be available for project work in 2026. The Board of Trustees of the Neumüller CEWE COLOR Foundation, together with Dr. Holzkämper and the entire Board of Management, has therefore initiated the search for a successor.“Even though we would have preferred to continue working with Dr. Holzkämper, we expressly welcome this proactive step,” says Helmut Hartig, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.”We will make every effort to find an adequate successor for Dr. Holzkämper so that he can concentrate on his health. He has made a significant contribution to this company and is now actively involved in this transition. We are very grateful to him.” “We very much regret Olaf Holzkämper's decision to resign. However, we fully understand and respect his open approach to the issue of health,” says CEO Yvonne Rostock on behalf of the Management Board.”It is very important to us to support this decision while ensuring the continuity of our success.”

You are welcome to join us at one of these investment conferences or to follow up on our pending publications:

Financial schedule (insofar as already scheduled)

14.11.2024

Publication Interim Statement Q3 2024 20.11.2024

CIC Market Solutions Forum, Paris 25.11.2024

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2024, Frankfurt

