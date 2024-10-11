Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Gloves For Boxers (LOS-213)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a former professional boxer and currently a boxing teacher, boxing gym owner, and professional hand wrapper for elite and up and coming boxers and I wanted to create an improved pair of gloves to protect the hands when hitting a heavy bag, strike pads, or a sparring partner," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the

PAMART. My design would offer an alternative to using conventional boxing/martial arts training and sparring gloves."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for fighting sports gloves. In doing so, it would more effectively absorb shock and more widely distribute impact. As a result, it offers additional protection for a fighter's hands, fingers, and wrists. It also reduces the risk of injuries. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fighting sports enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-213, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

