Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Hydraulic Trailer Leveling System (JMT-362)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a dump trailer that I unload multiple times a day. It can be tiring and time-consuming operating the manual crank handle of the front jack stand," said an inventor, from

Magalia, Calif., "so I invented the HYDRAULIC TRAILER LEVELING SYSTEM. My design offers an easy and strain-free way to make the height adjustments."

The invention provides improved height adjustments for trailer tongues. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a crank handle to raise or lower a trailer tongue. As a result, it reduces physical strain, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of trailers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-362, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED