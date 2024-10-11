Global System Basis Chip Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The system-basis chip market size has shown strong growth in recent years. It is set to rise from $24.58 billion in 2023 to $27.01 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of the automotive sector, demand for integrated communication systems, increasing safety feature requirements, growth in fleet management solutions, and a heightened focus on cybersecurity.

The system-basis chip market size is expected to see significant growth in the next few years, projected to reach $39.58 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.0%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the expansion of 5G connectivity, rising disposable incomes, greater integration of IoT devices, and a growing demand for advanced safety features. Major trends during this period include rising demand for automotive electronics, advancements in semiconductor technology, integration of AI and IoT in devices, the expansion of 5G networks, and a focus on energy-efficient solutions.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to contribute to the growth of the system basis chip market in the coming years. Electric vehicles (EVs) are cars powered by electric motors and rechargeable batteries or other energy storage devices, as opposed to internal combustion engines. The rise in EV adoption is driven by environmental concerns, expanded charging infrastructure, and government incentives. System basis chips in electric vehicles enhance efficiency, reduce power consumption, and enable advanced features such as battery management and vehicle-to-grid communication by managing power distribution and communication effectively.

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Avnet Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Onsemi, Microchip Technology Inc., Marvell, Ams AG, ROHM CO. LTD., Xilinx Inc., Diodes Incorporated, Elmos Semiconductor SE

Major companies in the system-basis chip market are developing automotive safety mini-controller area network flexible data-rate system basis chip (CAN FD SBC) devices to enhance in-vehicle communication and ensure reliable safety features. These mini CAN FD SBC devices, specialized integrated circuits, support advanced vehicle communication by regulating and distributing power across various automotive systems, bolstering safety and diagnostic capabilities.

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Vehicles

2) By Functionality: Voltage Regulation, Diagnostic And Supervision, Drivers And Switches, Watch Dog Functions, Wake Up Logic, Power Switches, Other Functionalities

3) By Transmission Rate: 2 Megabits Per Second (MBitps), 5 Megabits Per Second (MBitps), Other Transmission Rates

4) By Current: 150 Milliampere (mA), 250 Milliampere (mA), 500 Milliampere (mA)

5) By Application: Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics And Infotainment, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A system-basis chip (SBC) is an integrated circuit designed to perform essential operations in automotive systems and complex electronic applications. By combining multiple critical functions into a single chip, the SBC streamlines the design process, enhances system performance, and increases reliability.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global system-basis chip market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The System Basis Chip Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on system-basis chip market size, system-basis chip market drivers and trends, system-basis chip market major players and system-basis chip market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

