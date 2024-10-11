Baku To Host Art Contest In Honor Of People's Artist Sattar Bahlulzade

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Cultural Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Professional
Development Centre has announced an art competition for young
artists titled "Tales in Paintings," dedicated to the 115th
anniversary of the People's Artist, Sattar Bahlulzade,
Azernews reports.
The art contest is organised by the Cultural Ministry's
Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Centre in
partnership with the Azerbaijan State Art gallery and with the
support of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.
The art competition, themed "Azerbaijan's Folk Tales in Visual
Art," is open to young artists aged 18-30. Participants are invited
to submit works that depict various episodes and characters drawn
from Azerbaijan's oral folk literature.
Artists are requested to send detailed information about the
works they plan to submit for the competition-exhibition to the
email address [email protected] by November 25, 2024.
The submissions must include precise information about the
original works, such as a photo of the artwork, the artist's name
and surname, date of birth, contact number, title of the work,
dimensions, technique, and the year the artwork was created. Each
artwork must be submitted individually, and all information should
be comprehensive.
Artists submitting information to the email address for
selection are also requested to include their contact numbers. Each
participant may send two artworks for the painting
competition-exhibition, with preference given to medium- and
large-sized pieces (e.g., 60x70 cm, 70x90 cm, 100x100 cm, etc.).
The artworks must be neatly finished and framed.
It has been stated that the preliminary selection of artworks
will be conducted online. Following this, the determination of the
winners will be carried out by a jury composed of professional
artists.
Each participant whose work is exhibited will receive a
certificate, while the winners will be awarded diplomas and
valuable prizes for the first, second, and third places.
Selected artworks must be delivered to the designated location
for the exhibition by December 6, 2024.
With an increasing interest in landscape-landscape and
still-life genres, Sattar Bahlulzade brilliantly transformed the
charming Azerbaijani nature into beautiful canvases with motifs
similar to fine carpet patterns.
The artist's legacy includes countless works that have been
exhibited all over the world, including personal exhibitions in the
U.S., Britain, Turkiye, and Russia. Many of his works include
specific areas of Azerbaijan, for example, a series of landscapes
dedicated to Guba area (in the north-east of Azerbaijan): "The
Shore of Gudiyalchai", "A Road to Gyz-Benevsha", "The Valley of
Gudiyalchai", and "The Green Carpet".
The first personal exhibition of Bahlulzade was held in 1966 in
Prague. It was the first personal exhibition of a Soviet
Azerbaijani artist in Europe.
In 1940, Bahlulzade worked on his final project, "Revolt of
Babek", dealing with a great hero of the 7th-century struggling
against the Arabic invasion.
He also created around 30 sketch diaries that contain his
reflections on life and art.
