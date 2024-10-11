Bengaluru Man Fired From Job For Threatens Acid Attack On Woman Over Her Clothes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Bengaluru-based man, Nikith Shetty, was fired by his employer and a case has been filed against for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a woman, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the woman's husband complained that Shetty had warned his wife about her choice of clothes .

"This person is threatening to throw acid on my wife's face for her choice of clothes. Please take immediate action against this person to prevent any incident from happening," Shahbaz Ansar, a journalist, said in a post on X tagging the authorities in Karnataka.

With social media users traced Nikith Shetty to his workplace, the action began against him. The firm where the accused worked, said in an Instagram post that they have fired him and a case has been filed against him.

"We are deeply saddened to address a serious incident involving one of our employees, Nikith Shetty, who made a threatening statement regarding another individual's choice of clothing. This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the core values we uphold at Etios Services," NDTV quoted Etios Digital Services as saying.

"As a company committed to fostering a safe and respectful environment, we have taken immediate action. Nikith's employment has been terminated for a period of five years, and we have filed a case against him to ensure accountability for his actions," added the firm.





Following the firm's action , many users thanked it. Even Ansar posted his thanks for the support he received.

"The man who threatened my wife Khyati Shree with acid attack lost his job. The company acted promptly and fired him. Thanks to everyone who made this happen," he said.

According to details, Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been file against Shetty which deals with crimes involving attacks using acid or similar substances. It imposes severe penalties for causing permanent damage or severe harm through acid attacks, including life imprisonment and fines to cover the victim's medical expenses.