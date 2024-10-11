Brazilian Sensation Marco Rio Set To Revolutionize Beauty And Wellness With New Skincare And Nutraceutical Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach , is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion of the Marco Rio brand as the Brazilian singing sensation and designer ventures into the world of skincare and nutraceuticals.“Marco has dazzled audiences and customers with his incredible talents as a singer, songwriter, surfer, and designer, but his physical conditioning videos are also making waves,” Pamintuan stated.

The Marco Rio line is of the highest quality in luxury beachwear and accessories, reflecting the fun and vibrant spirit of the Nicolas of Palm Beach iconic look. Pamintuan elaborated,“As we became more involved in promotions including featuring Marco playing guitar while surfing, we noticed his remarkable physical conditioning. We shared clips of these moments with audiences, and with his music enhancing the visuals, it became clear that his energy and life force perfectly aligns with our Èpiage nutraceuticals vitamins available through Worldipi .”

About WORLDIPI

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System. Products were also created for Mattel, Hasbro, Sun Chemical, Faberge, Remington and numerous other companies.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

