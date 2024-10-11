Dealdox, AI-Powered CPQ Startup, Secures $43K Seed Funding To Drive Pre-Sales Automation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Bengaluru-based startup DealDox

has secured $43K in a funding round led by a private Saudi Arabian NRI-based investor at a post-money valuation of $45K. The investor expressed a strong belief in the potential of AI-driven pre-sales tools to revolutionize the industry. They were particularly impressed by DealDox's innovative approach and its ability to streamline complex pre-sales processes.



Empowered by AI-driven estimations from DealDox CPQ, say goodbye to manual spreadsheets and word templates





Founder Mohammed Khasim states,“Our enterprise software is more than just a quoting and estimation tool; it transforms the entire deal lifecycle. By shaping deals, streamlining approval processes, and enabling dynamic content generation. We provide a powerful, end-to-end solution that enhances efficiency, speeds up deal closures, and drives business growth.”





Co-founded by Sandhya S Hegde , DealDox is harnessing AI to revolutionize proposal and quotation generation. Unlike traditional CPQ platforms like Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, Zoho, Conga, Odoo, and ConnectWise Sell, which cater predominantly to product-focused businesses. DealDox is built for B2B organizations with complex product and service offerings. By eliminating manual spreadsheets and Word documents, the software boosts efficiency and accuracy maximizing ROI.





The pre-sales automation platform addresses a critical pain point for businesses still relying on disconnected tools like spreadsheets, custom applications, email-based approval processes, and Word templates stored on shared drives. These outdated methods leave quoting and sales workflows fragmented, prone to errors, and inefficient. DealDox provides a unified, automated solution that integrates seamlessly with other systems, eliminating manual processes and potential mistakes that can slow down sales cycles and hinder business growth. By unifying all processes into one connected system, the platform enables companies to streamline operations, enhance accuracy, and close deals faster. In addition to the existing web-based platform, the company offers a user-friendly mobile app that allows sales professionals to quickly generate quotations and proposals on the go, ensuring no deal is missed.





This Seed funding will help DealDox expand its team, tackle industry-specific challenges, and increase its market presence. The team is immensely grateful for the confidence and support shown by investors and remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results.







The angel investor added,“DealDox, a cutting-edge AI-powered SaaS startup, is poised to make a significant impact on the global market. This innovative company specializes in cloud-based CPQ software, offering a compelling investment opportunity.”





With the global CPQ market projected to grow to $7.96 billion by 2031, driven by the demand for efficient sales automation, DealDox is uniquely positioned to capture a share of this rapidly expanding space.





DealDox has made significant strides in the manufacturing industry, partnering with leading companies such as Geberit Group - a European leader in the field of sanitary products, Universal Precision Screws - a leading fastener manufacturer, R&D Them – Chemical Equipment Manufacturers, and Daspass Sales Corporation - a pioneer in HVAC manufacturing. As the company continues to expand its reach, it is actively expanding into sectors like IT, automotive, construction, engineering, interior design, and healthcare. With its proven track record in manufacturing, the startup is well-positioned to revolutionize pre-sales processes in these diverse industries.





DealDox's AI-powered technology guarantees future relevance, while its versatility ensures a stable customer base across multiple industries. This combination of factors makes it an attractive investment option for those seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for efficient sales automation solutions. Click here for a personalized demo.