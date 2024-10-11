Mapsko Group Wins Prestigious Awards For Icon 79 In Gurugram And Aspr Greenz In Sonepat At The 16Th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Mapsko Group, a prominent name in India's sector, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the 16th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards, North. Rahul Singla, Director Mapsko Group, and Mr. Sahil Singla, Director Mapsko Group, received the awards. The awards conferred include "Real Estate Destination of the Year" for The Icon 79 in Gurugram and "Plotted Development Project of the Year" for Aspr Greenz in Sonepat.





The Icon 79 is a luxury residential project located in the heart of Gurugram, offering an unparalleled lifestyle experience against the scenic backdrop of the Aravalli hills. The project's exquisite interiors and high-quality craftsmanship reflect Mapsko Group's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. Aspr Greenz, located in Sonepat, is a pioneering plotted development that blends modern living with natural surroundings. The project boasts world-class amenities and is strategically connected to major highways, ensuring convenience for its residents. Aspr Greenz exemplifies the company's dedication to creating sustainable, environmentally friendly communities while maintaining high standards of design and quality.





Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Rahul Singla, Director of Mapsko Group , said,“These awards are a testament to our team's hard work and our vision of creating landmark projects that elevate the living experience for our customers. At Mapsko, we are driven by the passion to turn dreams into reality, and these accolades inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.”





"Receiving these awards is a proud moment for all of us at Mapsko. It underscores our commitment to delivering projects that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. We are dedicated to creating developments that offer the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and sustainability. These recognitions motivate us to continue setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry," shared Sahil Singla, Director, Mapsko Group.





Mapsko Group continues to assert its leadership in India's real estate market by delivering projects that combine superior design, sustainability, and modern conveniences, staying true to its vision of transforming aspirations into reality.





The awards ceremony, organized by Realty+, a leading publication from the exchange4media Group, celebrates excellence in the real estate industry. This year's conclave, themed "Turning Dreams into Reality," brought together key industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of real estate in India.