Hurricane Milton Leaves Florida

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Hurricane Milton has moved offshore after leaving Florida where it cut through as a Category 1 storm, killed at least 14 people dead and left nearly three million people without power.

The hurricane declined to a Category 3 storm, causing winds at maximum speed of 145 km/h when making landfall near the eastern coast of Florida, according to CNBC.

The tough storm caused damage to many houses, but it caused no catastrophic tide as expected, it said.

The TV quoted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as saying that the state evaded the worst scenario, but warned that the damage was still so big and floods continued to be worrying.

Milton slammed into Florida's already storm-blasted west coast Wednesday evening as a Category 3 hurricane threatening huge swaths of several cities in the state. (end)

