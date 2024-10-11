Qatar Executive, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club have announced a new partnership that will bring exclusive benefits to loyalty members.

Propelling innovation in the loyalty and private charter industry, Qatar Airways' Privilege Club members and Qatar Executive clients will have an opportunity to collect and spend Avios when flying on Qatar Executive chartered flights, including the G700, G650ER, Global 5000 and Airbus A319CJ.

By simply booking directly with Qatar Executive, loyalty members can collect four Avios for every one USD spent. Members will also be able to redeem their Avios in full or through Cash + Avios for Qatar Executive flights.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Loyalty, Thomas Vadakedath said:“As Privilege Club continues to augment the loyalty programme with exclusive experiences for our members, we are proud to collaborate with Qatar Executive. Members who prefer flying in the comfort of private charters can now collect Avios when making their bookings with Qatar Executive. Furthermore, members can now also choose to experience the luxury of Qatar Executive by paying for their flight, either in full or part with Avios. We look forward to seeing our members benefit from this fruitful collaboration.”

Qatar Executive Vice President Commercial, Trevor Esling, said:“As we continue to set the standard for business aviation, our partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club further enhances the exclusive benefits we offer to our clientele. The programme aims to reward our loyal passengers, while creating further synergies within the Qatar Airways Group. As a first-of-its-kind within our industry, we see it as another addition in providing a seamless and rewarding journey at every touchpoint.”