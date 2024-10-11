Prime Minister Attends Ehsan Members' Forum
Date
10/11/2024
QNA
Doha: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centres under the umbrella of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, organised yesterday the great ones forum for the centre's members, in conjunction with the Arab Day for the Elderly.
The forum was attended by Minister of Social Development and Family H E Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and a number of Their Excellencies Ministers and senior officials in the state.
The forum included a telecast of a video showcasing members of the centre sharing their stories about joining Ehsan's clubs. They thanked during the video the State of Qatar's wise leadership and everyone who contributed to supporting and caring for them.
The ceremony also included a segment which addressed messages of appreciation and respect from the young to the elders and reviewed the cognitive and life experiences that the new generation of adults has acquired.
