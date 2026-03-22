AAP Slams BJP Govt, Demands Rs 1 Crore For Families Of Murder Victims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday demanded that the BJP-led Delhi government grant Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job to a family member in each of the two murder cases involving Dalit youth Tarun in Uttam Nagar and an electrician in Wazirpur. AAP's Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj held the BJP government responsible for the failure in both the incidents, alleging that while compensation and a job were promptly given to the family of a BJP karyakarta who died after falling into the Yamuna, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has yet to even meet Tarun's family, according to a release. He asserted that both affected families deserve equal support, warning that AAP will launch protests if the government fails to act.

AAP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation

AAP Delhi State Unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The brutal murder of Tarun Khatik in Uttam Nagar warrants Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for one family member. Similarly, an electrician from the Koli community was murdered in Wazirpur; he has three young daughters. One daughter is in nursery, another is perhaps in second grade, and the third is in sixth grade. Now there is no earning member in their household. That family should also be given Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job."

"Their own karyakarta is being given compensation and a job, but the Chief Minister does not even have time to meet the family of a Dalit son. He had three young daughters...Tarun lost his life in Uttam Nagar, but the government is neither giving Rs 1 crore nor a government job to his family. This money does not belong to Rekha Gupta, nor was it earned by Kapil Mishra in any factory. It is the tax money of the people of Delhi. Rekha Gupta should not remain under any illusion," he added.

AAP Delhi Unit Chief continued, "If she does not provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to Tarun's family and the Koli family, her government will be strongly challenged. Aam Aadmi Party knows how to bring this government to its senses. We will not just keep making requests, but will hold large protests against it."

'Murders a Result of Administrative Failure': AAP MLA

AAP MLA from Kondli Kuldeep Kumar, on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party, demanded from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that justice be delivered in the case of the murder of Tarun Khatik, who belonged to the Dalit community in Uttam Nagar. "Similarly, in Wazirpur, an uncle was leading a wedding procession for his niece when some intoxicated individuals together murdered him. It is known that people from the Dalit community often come from economically weaker sections and their financial condition is not very strong," he asserted.

"The deceased has three daughters. It is worth thinking who will now arrange their marriages and who will run the household expenses? In Uttam Nagar, the family that lost their son Tarun, who will support them now?," he questioned further, adding that while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta did not visit these affected families, she should immediately provide Rs 1 crore compensation to them.

"The murders that have occurred in Delhi are directly a result of administrative failure. Crime and drug abuse are rapidly increasing in Delhi. The BJP Chief Minister is unable to control this, and her government has completely failed. These murders have happened due to the negligence of the government," the AAP MLA accused.

As per the release, Kumar said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should immediately provide Rs 1 crore compensation to both affected families. "Along with this, one member from each family should be given a government job, as has been done previously. Only then will it seem that the CM is at least concerned about these families and their financial condition. Therefore, the government should immediately announce that full arrangements will be made to provide Rs 1 crore and a government job to both families," he concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)