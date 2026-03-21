Marrying After 65: 8 Unique Medicare, Social Security, And Tax Changes Couples May Face

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Getting married later in life can be incredibly rewarding, especially during a time when most people feel they've lost their chance at love. However, it can also come with some financial twists that many couples don't expect. If you're planning to tie the knot after 65, your benefits, taxes, and healthcare costs can all change. The rules around Social Security, Medicare, and taxes weren't exactly designed with second marriages in mind. That's not to say you shouldn't get married. But it's important to understand how it may impact you financially. Here are eight Medicare, Social Security, and tax changes that couples may face after they get hitched later in life.

1. Your Social Security Retirement Benefit Typically Stays the Same

If you're already collecting Social Security retirement benefits, getting married won't reduce your payment. The Social Security Administration confirms that your own earned benefit remains unchanged after marriage. This is reassuring for many seniors who worry about losing income. However, this rule only applies to your personal retirement benefit based on your work record. Other types of benefits, like SSI or spousal benefits, may still be affected.

2. You May Lose Benefits From a Former Spouse

One of the biggest financial shifts when marrying after 65 involves benefits tied to a former spouse. If you were receiving benefits based on an ex-spouse's record, remarriage can make you ineligible for those payments. This is especially important if your ex-spouse had a higher earning history. In many cases, those benefits stop unless the new marriage ends. Before saying“I do,” it's wise to compare benefit amounts to avoid surprises.

3. Survivor Benefits Rules Can Work in Your Favor

There's good news if you're widowed and considering remarriage later in life. If you remarry after age 60, you can still receive survivor benefits from your deceased spouse. This is a major financial advantage for older couples. The rules were specifically designed to remove penalties for remarriage at older ages. For many seniors, this allows them to remarry without sacrificing a key source of income.

4. SSI Payments May Decrease After Marriage

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) works very differently from standard Social Security benefits. When you marry, your household income is combined, which can reduce or even eliminate SSI payments. This is known as the“couple's rate” adjustment. In some cases, two individuals receiving SSI may receive less as a married couple than they did separately. If SSI is part of your income, this is one of the most important factors to review before marrying.

5. Medicare Premiums Could Increase Due to Combined Income

Medicare premiums are based on your income, and marriage can push you into a higher bracket. When you file taxes jointly, your combined income may trigger higher Part B and Part D premiums. These surcharges are known as IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount). Even if your individual income was modest, your spouse's income could raise your costs. For couples marrying after 65, this is one of the most overlooked financial changes.

6. Your Tax Filing Status Will Change Immediately

Once you're married, your tax filing status shifts to married filing jointly or separately. This can impact everything from deductions to tax brackets. In some cases, couples benefit from lower taxes, but others experience a“marriage penalty.” Tax thresholds for Social Security taxation also change when you file jointly. Up to 85% of benefits can be taxable depending on combined income.

7. You May Qualify for Larger Senior Tax Deductions

There is a potential upside when it comes to taxes for older couples. Recent tax changes allow seniors 65 and older to claim additional deductions, including up to $6,000 per person in some cases. For married couples, this can significantly reduce taxable income. These deductions may offset a higher income from combining finances. For couples planning carefully, marrying after 65 could actually improve their overall tax situation.

8. Estate Planning and Inheritance Rules Will Shift

Marriage automatically changes how assets are handled after death. Spouses can typically inherit assets without immediate estate tax consequences. However, remarriage can complicate existing wills, trusts, and beneficiary designations. Adult children from previous relationships may also be affected. Updating estate plans is essential to ensure your wishes are honored. Without updates, unintended conflicts or legal issues could arise.

Why Planning Ahead Makes All the Difference

Deciding to marry after 65 isn't just about love. While some changes are neutral or even beneficial, others can reduce income or increase costs if you're not prepared. The key is understanding how Social Security, Medicare, and taxes all interact after marriage. With the right planning, you can enjoy marriage without sacrificing financial stability.

Are you considering marrying after 65, or have you already done it? What financial surprises did you encounter? Share your experience in the comments.