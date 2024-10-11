Patented Antenna Digital Twin Solution From Rohde & Schwarz And IMST Optimizes Automotive Connectivity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rohde & Schwarz, in collaboration with wireless communications engineering experts IMST GmbH, has developed a patented antenna digital twin solution, effectively addressing a multitude of challenges and delivering considerable benefits for vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to optimize automotive connectivity. The solution combines measurements of the antenna characteristics with simulation of the electromagnetic wave propagation to optimize the antennas' design and their position to ensure for example optimal WiFi coverage inside the vehicle.



Caption: Patented antenna digital twin solution from Rohde & Schwarz and IMST (Origin: Wireless Services, Smart Device Management Dpt. BMW Group Munich, Germany)



Vehicle manufacturers face several challenges when integrating antennas out- or in-side their vehicles. Performing antenna simulations is complex and time consuming, and simulation results have to be proven by physical measurements. Accurate measurements in-side the vehicle are simply not possible due to the closed vehicle environment. A combination of measurements and simulation is needed in order to achieve the best antenna position and therefore also connectivity performance for the user in-side the vehicle.

Rohde & Schwarz has joined forces with IMST to develop a process, divided into three steps. The first involves the characterization of physical antennas using Rohde & Schwarz test equipment, including an anechoic chamber, a R&S ZNA vector network analyzer, and the R&S AMS32 software. The second step focuses on the creation of a digital twin by involving the easy to use Near Field to Far Field Transformation Algorithm (FIAFTA). This is followed by a 3D EM simulation of a virtual scenario using EM-TWINTM software from IMST.



The antenna digital twin solution from Rohde & Schwarz and IMST offers multiple benefits. Notably, it brings about a significant reduction in cost and time for antenna suppliers and vehicle manufacturers through the front-loading of antenna validation by combining measurements and simulations. It ensures the accurate and consistent characterization of physical antennas through the use of anechoic chambers and vector network analyzers in conjunction with the R&S AMS32 automation software.



Moreover, the solution significantly reduces development time as EM-TWINTM simulation results are available within hours, not days. The performance of the antenna can be enhanced as production tolerances and reflections from the vehicles' bodies are considered. The patented EM-TWINTM digital antenna twin source technology provides an exceptional high level of modeling accuracy.



This solution allows for the optimal location of the antenna to be found before the physical vehicle is available, thereby avoiding expensive and time-consuming development cycles. The ability to identify the optimal location of the antenna and verify in-vehicle wireless coverage is a significant advantage, particulalry because conventional measurements are extremely difficult and unreliable within the physical contriants of the vehicle. In summary, the patented antenna digital twin solution from Rohde & Schwarz and IMST accelerates design cycles and optimizes the location of antennas on vehicles, thereby improving coverage and performance before prototypes and chassis become available.



IMST

IMST is a German SME and acts as international design house for wireless communication systems. More than 150 engineers and technical experts are working towards high level technical solutions starting from the first ideas up to prototypes and product realization. The company's technical expertise covers the design of RF systems for mobile communications, satcom and radar, complex antenna systems and phased arrays, RF IC and ASIC design, EM modelling software, specific OTA measurement systems as well as solutions and measurement service in the accredited IMST test center. Typical application fields for IMST technology are Automotive, Telecommunications, Medical, Industrial Communication and Sensing as well as Communication and radar solutions for Aeronautics & Space.







