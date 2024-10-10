Sobrsafe Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SOBR) Disruptive Technology Poised To Become The Global Standard For Alcohol Monitoring And Detection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Alcohol detection and monitoring devices have been in use for years, but the need for faster, discreet capable of delivering real-time results became more apparent in the mid-2010s

In 2015 and 2016, the NIAAA announced challenges seeking alcohol monitoring solutions that provide real-time results; the winning entries were wearable wristbands still at the prototype stage

Fast-forward to today, and SOBRsafe, a company providing next-generation alcohol detection technology, commercializes its market-validated SOBRcheck(TM) stationary alcohol screening device and the SOBRsure(TM) wearable wristband

SOBRsafe's devices feature highly precise sensors that are calibrated for early, low alcohol detection, beginning at about 20 minutes, compared to 45-60 minutes for the leading mandatory ankle monitor The company believes its disruptive breakthrough technology could become the global standard for alcohol monitoring and detection, replacing legacy products and testing methods

In 2015 and 2016, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (“NIAAA”), a part of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”), challenged innovators and entrepreneurs to create a“wearable or otherwise discreet device capable of measuring blood alcohol level in real-time.” The challenge aimed to help solve the disadvantages of the then-preferred technologies for alcohol monitoring.

“Current technology for continuous alcohol monitoring takes a reading every 30 minutes. We are seeking a solution that improves on this interval and most closely approximates real-time monitoring and data collection,” stated the circular from NIAAA explaining the rationale behind the...

