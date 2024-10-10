(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In recent years, with the rapid development of China's and culture, an increasing number of national brands have emerged on the world stage, playing an important role in promoting Chinese culture and showcasing the country's image. On October 10, with the successful conclusion of the global strategy launch for the Ziyang foot care chain and the Yuanyuan Group's kickoff meeting for 50,000 overseas markets, another traditional cultural skill from China-Ziyang foot care, along with the essence of the“Zheng Family Traditional Foot Care Technique,” which has been passed down through six generations since the late Qing Dynasty-officially took its first steps toward the world. This not only vividly reflects national cultural confidence but also injects new vitality into the diversified development of the global health economy, opening a new chapter for Ziyang foot care skills to shine globally.







As the leading enterprise in the Ziyang foot care industry chain and the heir of the“Zheng Family Traditional Foot Care Technique,” Zheng Yuanyuan has actively responded to national calls over the past two decades, deeply engaging in the health industry and continuously expanding its business scope. It has built a diversified closed-loop ecosystem that includes chain operations, biotechnology, film and media, decoration and renovation, and traditional Chinese medicine planting, showcasing its forward-thinking strategic vision and strong development capacity. In the domestic market, Zheng Yuanyuan has established a solid foundation, with over 30 branches and 8,712 stores, training nearly 70,000 inheritors of foot care techniques and serving more than 100 million people annually, with membership exceeding 10 million. This fully reflects its leadership position and profound social impact within the industry.

While pursuing its own development, Zheng Yuanyuan has always emphasized innovation, perfectly integrating traditional skills with modern technology. It successfully developed the“Yuan Zhi” artificial intelligence system, injecting new vitality into the ancient craft of foot care. The application of this system not only enhances service efficiency and quality but also leads the entire industry toward trends of intelligence and standardization. Each exploration and practice by Zheng Yuanyuan is a tribute to and inheritance of Chinese traditional culture, as well as a bold attempt to apply modern technological innovations, contributing valuable“Yuan Yuan wisdom” to the development of the health industry.







The“Zheng Family Traditional Foot Care Technique,” which carries deep cultural heritage and historical legacy, has been listed by Shaanxi Province as a representative item of the seventh batch of intangible cultural heritage. As Zheng Yuanyuan's domestic strategy of establishing ten thousand stores approaches completion, the company officially launches a new chapter in international development, successfully promoting the“Zheng Family Traditional Foot Care Technique” to multiple countries and regions, including the United States and Vietnam, and beginning to open several stores. These outlets not only showcase China's ancient and exquisite foot care techniques to global customers but also present the rich health and wellness philosophies embedded within in an intuitive manner.







In providing services to overseas customers, Zheng Yuanyuan has demonstrated the unique charm of Chinese traditional skills and their application value in modern society, allowing the world to witness the profound heritage and innovative vitality of Chinese culture. This initiative not only sets a clear example for the Chinese foot care industry to go global but also leads the entire sector to embark on this journey with a more open mindset and determined steps, exploring the vast and profound new blue ocean of the global health economy together.







From the meticulous honing of foot health techniques to the brilliant display of national pride on the world stage, foot care-this national art-is expanding its far-reaching influence globally, supported by many enterprises like Zheng Yuanyuan. As a pioneer in the health service sector, companies like Zheng Yuanyuan not only widely disseminate the essence of Chinese traditional culture, making it known and cherished by people around the world, but also integrate Eastern health wisdom into the lives of various countries through innovation and inheritance, continually injecting vitality and inspiration into the flourishing development of the global health economy. This process will promote mutual cultural exchange and learning between China and other countries, contributing indispensable Chinese strength to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind!