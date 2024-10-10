My Quest Story - Branda Burke

(MENAFN- 3BL) I refreshed my resume and emailed it on my lunch break in same day.

A Logistics supervisor and group lead were conducting interviews at the coffee shop where I worked. After multiple no-shows for interviews, I walked over to their table to check if they needed anything else. I asked them where they worked and what they were looking for in a candidate.

They worked with Quest Diagnostics, and they were looking for a driver. At the time, I didn't know anything about what Quest was or what they did, and I asked for more details. After what the position entailed, I asked for his business card and email address so I could send him my resume. I had previously worked as a contractor for a pharmacy, delivering large orders to rehab and nursing home facilities, and thought I might meet the qualifications for that position.

He didn't think I was serious - but I was. I had my interview in Shreveport about 3 weeks later, and the rest just fell into place after that.

When I joined Quest, I literally doubled my salary with a shift differential and benefits I would have never considered an option for someone in an entry-level position.

I'm a high school drop-out with a GED. Without the Employee Education Assistance program that Quest offers, I would never have considered furthering my education. Because of Quest's program and my incredibly encouraging supervisor, I finished my Associate Degree in Arts in Information Technology with honors.

My supervisor is one of the most compassionate and understanding leaders I've ever had the privilege to work with. He encouraged me to pursue my education, has helped me gain more knowledge and experience in the Logistics department, and offers the same to all of his team. He pushes us to achieve great things and to use our potential the best way possible, and he's never shy about showing how much he appreciates our hard work and efforts.

When I'm not covering a route in my service area of East Texas and North Louisiana, I'm helping my Group Leads and Supervisor with various tasks in our office or finding new ways to streamline things for the drivers in our hub.

Being on the road always feels like a bigger impact because I get to interact with our clients, but completing our specimen pack-out and ensuring supplies are readily available for our drivers is just as important.