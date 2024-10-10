Willow Tree Credit Partners Closes First CLO For $353.4 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Tree Credit Partners LP ("Willow Tree"), a fast-growing private credit alternatives firm, today announced the close of a $353.4 million

Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO), Willow Tree CLO I. This first CLO close for Willow Tree signifies the firm's strong positioning and expertise within middle direct lending.

The CLO will be managed by Willow Tree and all of the equity interests will be retained by its first managed fund complex.

GreensLedge Capital Markets and KeyBanc Capital Markets served as placement and co-structuring agents, respectively. Dechert provided legal representation for Willow Tree.

"As we cross this important milestone in the expansion of our platform, we extend our sincere gratitude to our partners for their unwavering confidence in us. We are pleased to have worked with GreensLedge and KeyBanc to capitalize on favorable market conditions. By placing rated debt securities through a BBB- layer, we believe that the structure will materially benefit our investor base. It is a testament to the efforts of our team toward building a quality middle market direct lending portfolio and represents an exciting product line extension opportunity for our firm," said Jim Roche, Willow Tree Co-Founder & Chief Credit Officer.

Since its inception in 2017, Willow Tree has successfully completed over 100 transactions through its managed funds and accounts, driving the acquisition and growth of middle market companies.

About Willow Tree Credit Partners

Willow Tree Credit Partners, LP is a fast-growing private credit alternatives firm founded in 2017 by industry veterans

Tim Lower

and

Jim Roche. Headquartered in

New York City, with a satellite office in

Miami,

Willow Tree

currently manages multiple funds and accounts with over

$4 billion

of AUM and has closed over 100 credit investments to date.

The firm provides flexible capital structure solutions and value-add services to family-owned and financial sponsor-backed middle market businesses. Its core focus is senior secured, floating rate middle market loans to recession-resistant businesses. Through a multi-pronged origination effort that includes a growing network of operating advisors and financial sponsors,

Willow Tree

sources and structures bespoke capital solutions for businesses with EBITDA between

$5

and

$75 million.

For more information about

Willow Tree, please visit

.

