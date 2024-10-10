U.S. Inflation Eases To 2.4% In September, Fed Rate Cut Expectations Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States shows signs of cooling inflation, with the latest Consumer Price (CPI) data revealing a slight decrease in the annual rate.



According to the Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation dipped to 2.4% in September 2024, down from 2.5% in August. This marks the lowest year-on-year increase since February 2021.



Consumer prices rose by 0.2% in September, matching the previous month's increase. This figure exceeded economists' predictions of a 0.1% rise.



The core CPI , which excludes volatile food and prices, climbed 0.3% for the month and 3.3% annually. The Federal Reserve closely monitors these inflation indicators as it considers future monetary policy decisions.



The central bank implemented a significant 50 basis point rate cut in September. This lowered its policy rate to the 4.75%-5% range.







This move marked the first rate reduction since 2020, following a series of hikes totaling 525 basis points in 2022 and 2023. Despite the slight uptick in monthly inflation , the Fed appears poised to continue its shift toward easier monetary policy.

U.S. Economic Resilience and Fed's Cautious Approach

Minutes from the recent meeting revealed that a "substantial majority" of policymakers supported this direction. However, the central bank remains cautious, emphasizing that future rate decisions will depend on incoming economic data.



The labor market's resilience complicates the Fed 's decision-making process. September saw the addition of the most jobs in six months, with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.1%.



This strong job market, coupled with robust consumer spending, has led investors to temper expectations for another large rate cut in November.



Financial markets currently price in a 76% probability of a smaller 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming November meeting.



The remaining 24% odds favor no change in rates. This shift in expectations reflects the delicate balance the Fed must strike between supporting economic growth and maintaining price stability.



In short, the U.S. economy continues to navigate post-pandemic challenges. The path of inflation and interest rates remains a key focus for policymakers, businesses, and consumers alike.

