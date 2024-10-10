Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield And Robotic Arm Device For Law Enforcement (TRO-1197)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create an improved shield and robotic arm device to safely assist during potentially lethal conflict situations," said an inventor, from Petewawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the Bee Have. My design would provide added protection while interacting with the environment and a hostile subject, which hopefully could help reduce the hundreds of mass shootings in the USA and around the world."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved shield and robotic arm device with non-lethal and threat de-escalation options. It also can be used to remotely shield victims and extract casualties. As a result, it increases safety when managing high-risk scenarios including active shooters or other lethal/hazardous perpetrator situations. The invention features an innovative design tailored to client specifications, and it is ideal for law enforcement. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1197, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

