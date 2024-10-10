American Rebel CEO And American Rebel To Be Featured At NHRA Fallnationals Pre-Stage Fan Fest October 10 In Waxahachie, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Andy Ross to Headline Main Stage with American Rebel Light Beer Bus in Attendance

Nashville, TN, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the“Company”), America's Patriotic Brand and the creator of American Rebel Beer ( ), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, today announced the company will be featured at the National Hot Rod Association (“NHRA”) FallNationals Pre-Stage Fan Fest on October 10, 2024 taking place at Railyard Park in Waxahachie, Texas.

Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, is the music headliner at the Pre-Stage Fan Fest, and the American Rebel Light Beer bus will be in attendance for guests. The free event, which begins with food trucks, live music, and activities for the whole family, takes place from 6-9 p.m. at Railyard Park (455 S. College St. Waxahachie, TX 75165). The company also provided American Rebel Light Beer at the previous night's Champions Dinner.

“Every year, the Pre-Stage Fan Fest gets bigger and bigger,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner.“We love having so many drivers spend time with the fans before the race starts. Last year, we added the JEGS Allstars participants, and now, we have one of the largest autograph sessions in all motorsports. This year, we have added Andy Ross to the main stage to rock out for all our fans in attendance.”

The Pre-Stage Fan Fest ( ) is an opportunity for drivers to spend time with the fans before the race starts, with one of the largest autograph sessions in all motorsports. More than 50 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series stars, including fan-favorites Justin Ashley, Ron Capps, Antron Brown, Texans Steve Torrence and Erica Enders, and Matt and Angie Smith. Reigning 2023 Texas FallNationals champions Matt Hagan, Erica Enders, and Gaige Herrera will be in attendance, as well as local drivers Buddy Hull and Kebin Kinsley.

“We are thrilled to help kick off the FallNationals for the NHRA and its racing community with an evening of music, food and drinks,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel.“Our partnership with the NHRA continues to provide strategic opportunities to get our American Rebel Light Beer brand in front of the perfect patriotic fanbase.”

The Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex near Dallas is the 18th race on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series' 20-race schedule, and it is the fourth round in the six-race Countdown to the Championship. Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) drivers Tony Stewart (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car) are both in the Countdown, with 2024 marking Stewart's first appearance in the NHRA postseason and Hagan's 13th.

“To get a win in Texas for the fifth time would be huge. You just obviously want to keep doing well at tracks that treat you well and they (Texas Motorplex) do a really good job promoting the event. We (Leah Pruett and Hagan) have the Champions Dinner on Wednesday night, the Fan Fest on Thursday night that Andy Ross (American Rebel CEO) is going to be singing at. It's just going to be a great weekend. We have multiple sponsors that will be there with Johnson's Horsepowered Garage on the car and Andy Ross. It's going to be a great thing and if we can pull down the fifth win at Texas Motorplex. I think it would be the icing on the cake.”

About NHRA FallNationals

The Countdown to the Championship blazes into Texas for the Stampede of Speed week, capped off with the Texas NHRA FallNationals. The Stampede of Speed is a ten-day festival of music, drag racing and amazing fan experiences leading up to the Texas NHRA FallNationals hosted at the historic Texas Motorplex, located just 35 minutes from Dallas and Fort Worth. For more information visit .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer by its wholly-owned subsidiary American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit /investor-relations .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,”“American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words“forecasts”“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual size of Best Brands, actual sales to be derived from Best Brands, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the Best Brands agreement, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer in additional markets, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations:

Attachment

