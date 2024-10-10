Adani Foundation at ACC Kymore empowers young women through skill development

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 9 October 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues making significant strides in empowering young women through skill development initiatives. ACC along with the Adani Foundation, is driving change in rural communities by providing world-class training opportunities to youth who might otherwise lack access to such resources. Two such inspiring stories of transformation come from the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) at ACC Kymore.

Nisha Dahiya, a 22-year-old from Bhaiswahi, a remote village in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, had to discontinue her studies due to financial constraints. Fortunately, after completing a warehouse packer course at the Adani Skill Development Centre in Kymore, her newfound skills led to her securing a job as a warehouse executive at Amazon India in Sanand, Gujarat, earning a monthly salary of Rs. 18,000.

Similarly, Swati Patel from Dithwara in Katni completed the same course and landed a job with Yazaki India, starting with a salary of Rs. 13,500 per month. Swati's sister Priyanka, who trained as a beautician at the same centre, now runs her own parlour.

ACC and the Adani Foundation are dedicated to facilitating an environment for the youth to achieve their goals by transforming into skilled professionals. Their time at ASDC prepares them to secure their futures and create better lives for their families.





