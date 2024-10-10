UAE Calls For Climate Finance To Implement COP29 Consensus
10/10/2024 5:12:49 AM
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of industry and Advanced
Technologies and CEO of ADNOC, emphasized the importance of
securing adequate climate finance to implement the UAE consensus
during the Pre-COP29 meeting in Baku, Azernews
reports.
Addressing participants, Al Jaber highlighted the need for the
"new collective quantified goal for financing climate action" at
COP29 to provide funding aligned with the scale of challenges faced
globally. He stressed the importance of honoring previous financial
commitments and ensuring resources are directed toward the most
vulnerable populations to enhance resilience against climate
impacts.
Al Jaber also called for dependable and resilient carbon markets
to stimulate investments in mitigation and adaptation strategies,
urging parties to treat both as equal priorities. He emphasized the
need for coordinated efforts to double adaptation funding and
incorporate fully funded strategies into national adaptation
plans.
The Pre-COP29 meeting, held a month before the main COP29
conference, focuses on aligning participants of the Paris Agreement
on key climate change issues under the theme "Raising Ambitions and
Ensuring Action."
Key speakers at the event include Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and COP29 President
Designate, as well as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed
and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. COP29 will take place
in Baku this November, attracting 70,000–80,000 attendees from
around the world.
