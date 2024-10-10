Manipur Govt To Provide Compensation To 2,072 Farmers Hit By Ethnic Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) The Manipur has decided to provide Rs 13.3 crore compensation to 2,072 farmers, who have been affected due to the 17-month-long ethnic strife in the state, officials said here on Thursday.

A senior official said that on the state government's recommendation, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has approved the compensation for the farmers affected by the ongoing law and order crisis.

According to the officials, this funding would provide relief to 2,072 farmers under Phase II of the 'Compensatory Crop Package'.

State's Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in a notification said that the financial assistance would be provided as part of the government's commitment to alleviating the hardships faced by farmers during this ethnic crisis.

“The compensatory measures aim to assist those whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the recent turmoil in the state,” the notification said.

Officials emphasised that timely support is crucial for the farmers, many of whom depend on agriculture for their sustenance.

The state government also provided security to thousands of farmers during their farming activities in the cropland.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh earlier said that the agricultural sector has been severely hit, with farmlands belonging to 5,554 farmers affected, jeopardising their livelihoods.

The official said that under the Manipur Startup scheme, the state government would provide financial support up to Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Ministers Entrepreneurship Support Scheme (CMESS) during the current financial year (2024-25) to the eligible entrepreneurs owning already established business in the state who wish to expand their business.

The targeted number of beneficiaries under Phase 1 is 5,000.

The state's Planning Department has shortlisted 17 sample projects within project cost of Rs 10 lakh.

“Funding pattern is 65 per cent loan, 30 per cent subsidy and 5 per cent margin money. The loan is collateral free covered under the CGTMSE / Manipur Credit Guarantee Scheme (MCGS)," the notification mentioned.

So far over 230 people have been killed in the strife. As many as 11,133 houses have been set on fire, out of which 4,569 homes have been completely destroyed. A total of 11,892 cases have been registered in different police stations in connection with the ethnic violence that broke out in May last year.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 internally displaced persons.