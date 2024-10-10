(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India MVN Infrastructure celebrated the auspicious occasion of Navratri by hosting a Mata Ki Chowki at its site office. This lively event united employees, stakeholders, and local community members to pay homage to the divine feminine that this festival embodies.



MVN Infrastructure Celebrates Navratri with a Joyous Mata Ki Chowki





The gathering featured traditional prayers, devotional songs, and a cultural program that highlighted the rich heritage of Indian festivities. Attendees enjoyed a sense of community and togetherness, reflecting MVN's commitment to fostering strong relationships within the neighborhoods it serves.





In addition to the Mata Ki Chowki, MVN Infrastructure recently celebrated the opening of its new MVN Mall office in Sector 37D. This strategic launch enhanced customer engagement and provided a modern space for business operations, further solidifying MVN's presence in the region. The event marked a significant milestone for the company as it expanded its operations in one of the most sought-after real estate hubs.





Varun Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, MVN Infrastructure , expressed his enthusiasm for both events, stating,

"At MVN Infrastructure, we believe in celebrating our culture and traditions while also embracing growth and innovation. The Mata Ki Chowki is not just an event; it symbolizes our commitment to the community and our dedication to creating spaces where people can thrive. As we launch our new mall office, we look forward to serving our customers with renewed energy and passion."





This celebration marks a significant step for MVN Infrastructure as it continues to blend tradition with modernity in its business practices.