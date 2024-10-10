GIS To List Al Koot Insurance And Reinsurance Company On Qatar Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf International Services (“GIS” or“the Group”; QE ticker: GISS), one of the leading companies in oil and services in the region, announces following the Board of Directors meeting held yesterday, its intention to list its wholly-owned subsidiary, Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance Company, as a Qatari Public Shareholding Company on the Qatar Stock Exchange, subject to fulfilling the necessary conditions and requirements according to the Qatar Central Law and obtaining regulatory approvals to achieve this purpose.

Further details and results of the related due diligence studies will be disclosed in accordance with the applicable regulations and rules.