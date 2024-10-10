GIS To List Al Koot Insurance And Reinsurance Company On Qatar Stock Exchange
Date
10/10/2024 4:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Gulf International Services (“GIS” or“the Group”; QE ticker: GISS), one of the leading companies in oil and gas services in the region, announces following the Board of Directors meeting held yesterday, its intention to list its wholly-owned subsidiary, Al Koot Insurance and Reinsurance Company, as a Qatari Public Shareholding Company on the Qatar Stock Exchange, subject to fulfilling the necessary conditions and requirements according to the Qatar Central bank Law and obtaining regulatory approvals to achieve this purpose.
Further details and results of the related due diligence studies will be disclosed in accordance with the applicable regulations and rules.
MENAFN10102024000063011010ID1108765151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.