Turkiye Set To Offer Qatari Investors Multiple Forms Of Support

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The deep, friendly relations between Qatar and Turkiye are excellent grounds to encourage mutual among the businesspersons to invest in each other's country and enter into joint venture even in other countries, Turkish of Finance Mehmet Simsek has stressed.

Addressing a joint meeting of Qatari and Turkish businesspersons in Doha on Wednesday on the investment opportunities in Turkiye, he stressed the strong desire of the Turkish to enhance direct foreign investment. The meeting was attended by Qatari Businessmen Association HE Fiasal bin Qassim al-Thani, Qatar Chamber chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassem bin Mohamed al-Thani, Turkish ambassador Dr Mustafa Goksu, the Turkish Presidency Investment Office vice president Furkan Karayaka and other dignitaries from both sides.

Dr Goksu welcomed the attendants and thanked the Qatari businessmen, in particular HE Sheikh Faisal and HE Sheikh Khalifa for their efforts to make the meeting successful. He expressed his wishes that the meeting would positively participate towards enhancing the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and open new fields for joint business and economic cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples. He stressed the need for more joint co-operation to address the current challenges in the region, especially the ongoing war on Gaza and Lebanon, expressing the solidarity and appreciation of his country to Qatar's efforts in this regard.

HE Sheikh Khalifa welcomed the visiting Turkish Minister, stressing his view that this meeting is considered an excellent opportunity to further increase joint economic co-operation and joint ventures among businesspersons from both countries. He said that the wise leadership of Qatar is keen to boost relations with Turkiye on all fields, including the political, tourism, business and economic fields among others. He noted that the current trade exchange volume between the two countries exceeded QR4.75bn.

Turkiye's main imports from Qatar are petroleum products and aluminium while Qatar imports many products from Turkiye. He also invited the Turkish business community to explore the various investments in the welcoming and positive Qatari economy within a very strong and well-established business environment.

Karayaka talked about the strong political will in Turkiye to attract direct foreign investment. Turkiye considers among its top priorities introducing multiple incentives to encourage foreign investors. He said that over the past two decades serious and progressive reforms to the Turkish economy have been introduced to make it on the path for sustainable development.

He pointed out that the Turkish Investment Office in Qatar alongside the Turkish Embassy are ready to offer investors from Qatar all the necessary support and help to guide them through the process of investment there. The Turkish Minister of Finance gave a detailed presentation on the bright outlook of the Turkish economy and business scene.

He gave a comprehensive image on the economic situation in Turkiye and the reforms and improvement introduced to overcome both the regional and local challenges to overcome the multiple micro economic challenges such as reducing fiscal budget deficit, reduce inflation rates, and achieve structural reforms to boost productivity.

He said that Turkiye offers a welcoming and supporting business environment for foreign investors as it enjoys a very large market with over 87mn population and easy access to neighbouring markets in Asia and Europe. He added that the country has a fast growing diversified economy with adequate and skilled labour force. Besides, the government in Turkiye has invested heavily in improving its infrastructure with over 60 airports and many ample highways that links all parts of the country, in addition to the ongoing investment in building high-speed train rails.

He concluded that there are plenty of open opportunities for the business community in Qatar to explore building on the excellent relations between the two countries, with a strong backing of the Turkish leadership to offer investors all the necessary support and help to go ahead with their projects.

