Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week Conference 2024

Watch keynotes and sessions
Our panels feature impactful discussions with industry experts and peers on topics including leadership in a sustainable future, navigating regulatory and voluntary reporting, and AI's impacts in sustainability and capital.
Welcome Remarks
Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President of investment Intelligence, Nasdaq
Introduction and Kick Off
Nina Eisenman (MC), Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq
Keynote From UNGC: The State of the Climate Transition Globally in 2024
Jesper Brodin, President and CEO Vice Chair Ingka Group, IKEA UN Global Compact
Fireside Chat: Finance's Role at the Intersection of Climate, Regulation and Investor Capital
Jessica Fries, Executive Chair, A4S (moderator) | Sarah Youngwood, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq | Michael Kobori, Chief Sustainability Officer, Starbucks
General Session: AI for Sustainability & Capital: Balancing Benefits and Impacts
Mike Stiller, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Nasdaq (moderator) | Kurt Harrison, Co-Head, Global Sustainability Practice, Russell Reynolds | Kimberly Knickle, Research Director, ESG and Sustainability, Verdantix | Natasha Tuck, Director, Sustainability and ESG, Dolby
General Session: Climate Leadership: Mobilizing Action for a Sustainable Future
Erika Spence, Head of ESG Data, Nasdaq (moderator) | Maria Simon, Product Lead, Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network | Rajiv Bazaj, VP of Sustainability Solutions, Constellation | Michele Demers, Chief Executive Officer, Boundless | Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer, AB InBev | Jessica Zarzycki, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, ESG/Sustainability Strategies, Nuveen
General Session: What's Next for“ESG?” Perspectives From Bonds to Boards
Athen Bozoglu, Head of Portfolio Marketing, Nasdaq | Sarah Williamson, Chief Executive Officer, FCLTGlobal | Carol W. Geremia, President and Head of Global Distribution, MFS Investment Management | Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal, Energy Works LLC and Director MGM Resorts International
General Session: Navigating Interoperability Across Regulatory & Voluntary Reporting
Steve Vargas, Head of ESG Advisory, Nasdaq (moderator) | Amma Anaman, Office of the General Counsel, Nasdaq | Cristina Gil White, Interim Chief Executive Officer, GRI | Mohammed Ali, Vice President, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle | Neil Stewart, Director of Corporate Outreach, IFRS Foundation
General Session: Durable Path to Net Zero
Fredrik Ekström, Head of Carbon Markets, Nasdaq (moderator) | Antti Vihavainen, Chief Executive Officer, Puro | Chris Leeds, Head of Carbon Markets Development, Standard Chartered Bank | Injy Johnstone, Research Fellow in Net Zero Aligned Offsetting, Oxford University | James Mulligan, Head of Carbon Neutralization Science and Strategy, Amazon
Closing Remarks
Nina Eisenman, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq
