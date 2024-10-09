Nasdaq Annual New York Climate Week Conference 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

Watch keynotes and sessions

Our panels feature impactful discussions with experts and peers on topics including leadership in a sustainable future, navigating regulatory and voluntary reporting, and AI's impacts in sustainability and capital.

Welcome Remarks

Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President of Intelligence, Nasdaq

Introduction and Kick Off

Nina Eisenman (MC), Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq

Keynote From UNGC: The State of the Climate Transition Globally in 2024

Jesper Brodin, President and CEO Vice Chair Ingka Group, IKEA UN Global Compact

Fireside Chat: Finance's Role at the Intersection of Climate, Regulation and Investor Capital

Jessica Fries, Executive Chair, A4S (moderator) | Sarah Youngwood, Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq | Michael Kobori, Chief Sustainability Officer, Starbucks

General Session: AI for Sustainability & Capital: Balancing Benefits and Impacts

Mike Stiller, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Nasdaq (moderator) | Kurt Harrison, Co-Head, Global Sustainability Practice, Russell Reynolds | Kimberly Knickle, Research Director, ESG and Sustainability, Verdantix | Natasha Tuck, Director, Sustainability and ESG, Dolby

General Session: Climate Leadership: Mobilizing Action for a Sustainable Future

Erika Spence, Head of ESG Data, Nasdaq (moderator) | Maria Simon, Product Lead, Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network | Rajiv Bazaj, VP of Sustainability Solutions, Constellation | Michele Demers, Chief Executive Officer, Boundless | Ingrid De Ryck, Chief Sustainability Officer, AB InBev | Jessica Zarzycki, Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, ESG/Sustainability Strategies, Nuveen

General Session: What's Next for“ESG?” Perspectives From Bonds to Boards

Athen Bozoglu, Head of Portfolio Marketing, Nasdaq | Sarah Williamson, Chief Executive Officer, FCLTGlobal | Carol W. Geremia, President and Head of Global Distribution, MFS Investment Management | Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal, Energy Works LLC and Director MGM Resorts International

General Session: Navigating Interoperability Across Regulatory & Voluntary Reporting

Steve Vargas, Head of ESG Advisory, Nasdaq (moderator) | Amma Anaman, Office of the General Counsel, Nasdaq | Cristina Gil White, Interim Chief Executive Officer, GRI | Mohammed Ali, Vice President, Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs, Agnico Eagle | Neil Stewart, Director of Corporate Outreach, IFRS Foundation

General Session: Durable Path to Net Zero

Fredrik Ekström, Head of Carbon Markets, Nasdaq (moderator) | Antti Vihavainen, Chief Executive Officer, Puro | Chris Leeds, Head of Carbon Markets Development, Standard Chartered Bank | Injy Johnstone, Research Fellow in Net Zero Aligned Offsetting, Oxford University | James Mulligan, Head of Carbon Neutralization Science and Strategy, Amazon

Closing Remarks

Nina Eisenman, Head of Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting, Nasdaq

Watch Keynotes and Sessions.