Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson Opens Property In Plains For Campers Fleeing Hurricane Milton

150 Jimmy Carter Industrial Blvd, Plains, GA 31780

PLAINS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Congressional candidate Wayne Johnson on Wednesday announced that he was opening a 60-acre industrial site that he owns in Plains, Georgia to campers fleeing Hurricane Milton. The property is located at 150 Jimmy Carter Industrial Drive in Plains and provides access to bathrooms and showers for campers to use.“As I saw and heard reports of the number of campers heading north, I wanted to do what I could to help those fleeing Milton,” said Johnson.“The property in Plains is a perfect place for campers to use.”Commonsense Congressional candidate Johnson has a long history in Plains and friendship with former President Jimmy Carter.“After experiencing Hurricane Helene hitting Florida, Georgia and much of the Southeastern U.S., and watching the devastation that it caused, it is painful to comprehend that a large part of Florida is going to get his by a powerful storm just two weeks later,” said Johnson.“We pray the storm passes with no loss of life but fear the property damage will be very severe.”“Anyone with a camper or a tent is welcome at my place in Plains,” said Johnson.“All you need to do is show up, and we will make sure you have a place to set up.”Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.

