Biden, Netanyahu Had Direct, Productive Discussion -- WH

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime by phone for about 30 minutes on a range of issues on Wednesday.

"It was direct. It was productive -- call," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"The US and -- the Israeli have been discussing -- since last week after -- certainly since after the Iran (missile) attack (on Israel)," she noted.

"So, the safety of all Americans is the Biden-Harris administration's first priority. As the security situation in Lebanon becomes increasingly volatile, I want to take a moment to talk about the numerous steps the Biden-Harris administration is taking to support Americans who seek to depart or relocate within Lebanon.

"We are working around the clock to help Americans in Lebanon by providing as many options as possible to depart and offering loans to US citizens who need assistance.

"Since September 27th, the United States has secured more than 4,000 airplane seats for American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their family members to depart Lebanon.

"We have reserved seats for Americans and their family members on daily commercial airlines that continue to fly out of Beirut, and we have organized additional flights for US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their spouses, children and parents to depart Lebanon.

"As long as the Beirut airport remains open, we will continue to make more airplane seats available daily," Karine went on.

"To date, the number of seats available continues to exceed demand. The US embassy in Beirut remains open and can help Americans who need emergency passports or other documentation.

"We urge Americans to take advantage of these options. Ultimately, a diplomatic resolution is the only way to achieve lasting stability and security across the Israel-Lebanon border," she added. (end)

asj









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108764021