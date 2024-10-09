YEG Youth Connect Event Helps Edmonton’S At-Risk Youth Find Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where can youth experiencing homelessness or insecurity find help? Nearly 18 per cent of those experiencing homelessness in Edmonton identify as youth. An even greater percentage of youth are at risk of experiencing houselessness, identifying that they simply don't know where to go to be connected to the resources and support they need.



YEG Youth Connect is back for the 11th year, helping vulnerable youth find all the support and services they need, together under one roof.

Taking place on October 10 from 11am–4pm at the Boyle Street Plaza YMCA at 9538 103A Avenue, YEG Youth Connect helps young people ages 13–29 years old connect with service providers who can address their needs. Organizations who help at-risk youth obtain permanent, safe and healthy housing, as well as groups that can support employment, education, self-care and mental health will all be available at this event.



Each young person who attends receives support through on-site agencies, housing options, a healthy meal, a free haircut, access to clothing, a care kit filled with essential items, and most importantly, connections to their culture and community. Creating what could be their first connection to a better future, in a safe and welcoming place, this event aims to see the youth who attend succeed.

“Each year, this this event helps create lifechanging connections for vulnerable youth,” says Andrea Kocken, Program Manager at YMCA of Northern Alberta and co-chair of the YEG Youth Connect steering committee.“Knowing where to go to find support is the first step to finding a brighter path forward.”

“If Youth Connect wasn't here, I honestly don't know where I would be,” shares a YEG Youth Connect guest.

YEG Youth Connect expects to see 200-300 young people attend to engage with up to 35 different critical service providers. The event will feature live music, snacks and refreshments, smudging with Elders and Knowledge Keepers, and the opportunity to spark the potential of young people in our community.



Now in its 11th year, YEG Youth Connect maintains its successful“grass roots” approach. The steering committee of Edmonton-area youth-serving agencies collaborates with community partners in bringing the most needed and relevant services and resources to each event. For more information, visit



About YMCA of Northern Alberta



YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca .

