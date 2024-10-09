TN Nursery Gears Up For Busy Fall Shipping Season With Nationwide Fast Shipping, Low Grower Prices, And Storewide Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As fall arrives, TN Nursery is ready to meet the seasonal demands of gardeners nationwide. Known for its quality and exceptional customer service, the nursery is gearing up for a busy fall season. With a legacy stretching back to 1959, TN Nursery offers fast nationwide shipping and low grower prices, ensuring customers receive their plants promptly and affordably.

ALTAMONT, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to providing exceptional value, TN Nursery is launching a special "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" deal on most items storewide. Whether customers are looking for perennials, trees, shrubs, ferns, or other plant varieties, the offer aims to make fall gardening more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. With an extensive selection of plants grown in Tennessee, the nursery prides itself on delivering only the healthiest, robust specimens that can thrive across different climates.

"Fall is a peak season for gardeners, and we want to make it easier than ever for people to prepare their gardens," said Tammy Sons, owner of TN Nursery. "Our commitment to offering low grower prices, combined with fast, reliable shipping, means customers can plant with confidence and make the most of this important gardening season."

With over six decades of experience in the industry, TN Nursery continues to uphold its reputation for quality and customer satisfaction. Their user-friendly website enables customers to browse a diverse catalog, find detailed planting information, and place orders effortlessly. The company's knowledgeable team remains dedicated to assisting customers with expert guidance to ensure every plant purchase becomes a successful addition to the garden.

To learn more about TN Nursery's fall shipping season, visit tnnursery .

Media Contact:

Tammy Sons

Owner, TN Nursery

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 931-692-7325

About TN Nursery:

Founded in 1959, TN Nursery has grown to become one of the nation's most trusted suppliers of plants, offering an extensive range of perennials, trees, shrubs, ferns, and more. Located in Altamont, Tennessee, the family-owned business is committed to quality, sustainability, and customer service, making it the go-to source for plant enthusiasts nationwide.

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE TN Nursery LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED