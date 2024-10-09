The Future Of Innovative Hearing Technology: Starkey Unveils Edge AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring AuracastTM Broadcast Streaming Capabilities

Starkey, a leader in hearing technology, has once again set a new standard with the introduction of Edge AI , innovative hearing designed to take patient care to unparalleled heights. Building on the success of Genesis AI, which transformed the industry, Edge AI represents the next leap in intelligent hearing technology.

"Starkey remains the industry leader in innovation, continuing to introduce technology that has never been seen or heard before," said Brandon Sawalich , President and CEO at Starkey. "We were the first to bring AI technology to the hearing industry and, last year, we redefined flagship technology with an all-new processor, new hearing experience, and new possibilities. Now, with the launch of Edge AI, the era of excellence continues at the speed of innovation. Our vision to be the best endures as we push the edge of what's possible to bring better hearing for all."

Unmatched Performance and Processing Power

Edge AI introduces the G2 Neuro Processor, the next generation of advanced technology from Starkey. Equipped with a groundbreaking Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with unmatched Deep Neural Network (DNN) processing capabilities, Starkey's Edge AI ensures superior performance without compromising its industry-leading battery life. By far the most advanced integrated circuit in any hearing aid available, the G2 Neuro Processor features the industry's only NPU fully integrated into the chip. This efficiency means that the

Edge AI RIC RT can continue to offer patients up to 51 hours of battery life. Additionally, building on the foundation of the sound management system in the Neuro Sound Technology, the 2.0 edition enhanced with DNN processing is 30% more accurate at identifying speech compared to previous generations, appropriately classifies the most challenging listening situations like multi-talker babble, and significantly enhances the signal to noise ratio.

"Building on the success of Genesis AI, Neuro Sound Technology 2.0 lets Starkey offer patients and providers the most innovative and best-sounding products in the industry," said Achin Bhowmik , Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering. "With the industry's only neural processing unit fully integrated into the chip, Edge AI is our most powerful noise management system."

Next-Level Connectivity with Bluetooth LE Audio

Edge AI introduces the next generation of Bluetooth connectivity through Low Energy ( LE) Audio , supporting a broader range of devices with fewer dropouts and enhanced performance. LE Audio also features AuracastTM broadcast streaming , enabling users to connect to an expanded variety of audio sources seamlessly.

Starkey is also launching the new StarLink Edge TV Streamer , 60% smaller than previous versions. It uses LE Audio for high-fidelity streaming from televisions to LE Audio-enabled hearing aids like Edge AI.

Health and Wellness Innovations

Starkey has led the industry in incorporating overall health and wellness into the hearing aid, as we were the first to integrate 3D sensors; the first to enable counting steps; the first to track and encourage social engagement; and the first and only manufacturer with a fall detection and alert system in hearing aids. Edge AI features the world's first and only use of sensors onboard the hearing aid to perform a self-guided balance assessment exercise. Further ensuring that patients already at an increased risk of falls are identified and managed before a fall becomes reality.

Enhanced Mobile Experience

The My Starkey Mobile Application

continues to receive enhancements to make the patient's experience easier and support the new streaming capabilities. Included with Edge AI is Apple Watch support as an extension of the My Starkey app. Patients can adjust volume, programs, or control the Edge Mode+ settings, all from their wrist.

For more information on Starkey, please visit Starkey .

About Starkey

Starkey is a privately held, global hearing technology company headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Founded by Bill Austin

in 1967, Starkey is known for its innovative design, development and distribution of comprehensive digital hearing systems. Led today by

President and CEO Brandon Sawalich , Starkey is the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. The company has more than 5,000 employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in more than 100 markets worldwide.

Learn more at starkey .



