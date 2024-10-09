Frankspeech Expands Platform For Content Creators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech is excited to unveil a new chapter: the launch of new features designed specifically for content creators . These enhancements will elevate the platform's capabilities in sharing, engagement, and monetization. This expansion underscores FrankSpeech's commitment to fostering a secure, uncancelable environment for creators to thrive.



The content strategy for the FrankSpeech focuses on fostering growth by empowering creators with innovative tools and features that enhance user engagement, drive community interaction, and expand monetization opportunities.

Key features include:

- Video Uploading & Hosting: Creators can now upload high-quality videos in various resolutions, including 720p, 1080p, and 4K. Features like scheduled uploads and live streaming with real-time chat enable enhanced audience interaction.

- Customizable Channels: Content creators can personalize their channels with custom banners, logos, and layouts. Additionally, they can organize their videos into themed playlists and allow users to subscribe for updates.

- Monetization Options: The platform will soon integrate merchandising capabilities for direct sales, along with an upcoming ad revenue sharing program to help creators earn from their content.

- Enhanced Engagement: FrankSpeech encourages audience interaction through real-time comments, live chat during streams, and a notification system for new uploads.

- Privacy & Security: Creators have control over their content visibility with options for private and unlisted videos. Two-factor authentication ensures user accounts are secure.

With these updates, FrankSpeech continues to prioritize creator voices while ensuring data privacy. The platform is dedicated to providing a space where creators can share their work without fear of cancellation.

For more information about FrankSpeech and its new offerings, visit frankspeech.com.

About

FrankSpeech is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels. Visit to learn more.

