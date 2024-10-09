Goulston & Storrs Attorney Darren Baird Named A 2024 Go-To Higher Education Lawyer By Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs , an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Darren Baird has been named a 2024 Go To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his exceptional work representing prestigious institutions of higher education on all aspects of complex developments and transactions.

Darren Baird, a director at Goulston & Storrs, has been named a 2024 Go To Higher Education Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly for his exceptional work representing prestigious institutions of higher education on all aspects of complex real estate developments and transactions.

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC) (PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Continue Reading

Co-Chair of Goulston & Storrs' Educational, Medical and Cultural Industry Group , Baird facilitates transactions and development projects for institutions of higher education, academic medical centers and other health care providers. He is highly sought after for his deep understanding of balancing the unique requirements of educational institutions with the needs of their various constituencies, including students and their families, administration, faculty, the host municipality, the neighborhood and the community at large.



Baird is also passionate about pro bono work, supporting organizations such as the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative and Veterans Legal Services. He serves as Co-Chair of the Goulston & Storrs First Generation Affinity Group on the Inclusion Advisory Committee. He earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, and his B.A., cum laude, from Castleton State College.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit



Contact:

Leigh Herzog

Goulston & Storrs PC

(617) 574-2259

[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED