Bihar: IPS Officer Shivdeep Lande Transferred To Police Training Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) The Bihar has transferred IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande to the post of Inspector General (IG) of the Training Centre in Patna, following his resignation from service.

Lande, a 2006 batch IPS officer, was previously posted in the Purnea division. His resignation, announced on social on September 19, created a stir in and administrative circles, sparking speculation about his potential entry into politics.

However, the Bihar police headquarters did not accept his resignation, and on Wednesday, the State's Home Department officially notified his transfer to the new post.

Lande had initially cited personal reasons for his resignation, particularly emphasising his desire to dedicate time to his family, including his wife, in a heartfelt social media post. This clarification helped to dispel rumours of him transitioning into politics. Despite the resignation drama, Lande has now assumed his new role in Patna.

Additionally, the Home Department has appointed Rakesh Rathi, a 2003 batch IPS officer, as the new IG of the Purnea range, replacing Lande. This transfer marks a significant shift in Lande's career, who is widely known for his public service and popularity in Bihar.

Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, often referred to as "Singham" and an encounter specialist of Bihar, has built a strong reputation for his swift actions in cracking high-profile cases, earning him a large fan following in the state.

His proactive and fearless policing style has garnered widespread admiration, making him one of the most recognised IPS officers in Bihar.

Interestingly, another prominent IPS officer, Kamya Mishra, also tendered her resignation a few months ago while holding the position of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural in Darbhanga.

Mishra, like Lande, submitted her resignation amid personal reasons. However, her resignation was also not accepted by the department, indicating that the Bihar government is reluctant to let go of experienced and capable officers.

Kamya Mishra's case, similar to Lande's, raises curiosity about the department's stance, as it reflects a broader trend of top officers attempting to resign but being kept in service.