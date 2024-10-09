Transparentrx's Tyrone Squires Selected For Prestigious Ceocircle Program 2025 Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JPMorgan Chase and Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute Recognize Tyrone Squires for Leadership and Vision in Pharmacy Benefits Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransparentRx, a pioneer in fiduciary pharmacy benefit management, is proud to announce that its founder and Managing Director, Tyrone Squires , has been selected to join the 2025 cohort of the esteemed CEOcircle program. This initiative, presented by Commercial and now part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), recognizes accomplished CEOs and aims to further their leadership development.

Squires, a recognized leader in the pharmacy benefits management industry and the founder of the Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America , will be among a select group of CEOs from across the nation chosen for their commitment to personal and professional growth. The Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America provides comprehensive education and certification programs to help employers and consultants better understand and manage pharmacy benefits. Through this institute, Squires has been at the forefront of educating the market on reducing pharmacy costs while improving patient outcomes.

"I am honored to be selected for the CEOcircle program and look forward to leveraging this incredible opportunity for TransparentRx's continued success," said Squires. "As a firm that prioritizes fiduciary care in the pharmacy benefits space, this program aligns with my vision to ensure companies can reduce pharmacy costs without compromising patient care."

About TransparentRx

TransparentRx is America's first fiduciary model pharmacy benefit manager, providing employers and health plan sponsors with pharmacy solutions that ensure transparency, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.

