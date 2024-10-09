USOSM Adds Three Partner Practices To Best-In-Class Network Of Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeons

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has secured new partnerships with three oral and maxillofacial surgeons in three states: California, Alabama and Tennessee. The new partner practices are Encinitas Oral Surgery in California, Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Huntsville in Alabama, and Pickett Oral Surgery in Knoxville, TN.



“We're pleased to wrap up Q3 2024 and enter Q4 by announcing continued growth, and we're honored that Encinitas Oral Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Huntsville and Pickett Oral Surgery have agreed to become our partners, as we continue to build our best-in-class network of oral and maxillofacial surgeons,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall.“We've always been extremely selective about the surgeons we partner with, and these three practices meet all of the criteria for a strong partnership. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and commitment to high quality care.”

About the new partners:

USOSM surgeon partners maintain full clinical autonomy throughout the partnership and receive an ownership stake in USOSM. Each partner practice is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons – the highest credential that can be obtained in the oral and maxillofacial (OMS) specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Named after its hometown, Encinitas Oral Surgery is located in Encinitas, in San Diego County, CA. Led by John Seul, DMD, MD, the practice offers a full scope of OMS, with expertise ranging from tooth extractions, dental implant surgery, and wisdom tooth removal to oral biopsies and more. Dr. Seul earned dual bachelor's degrees in biological sciences and psychology from the University of California at Irvine. He earned a master's degree in public health and his DMD from Harvard University. In addition, he earned his MD from Columbia University, where he also completed his OMS residency.

Maxillofacial Surgery Center of Huntsville was established in 1997 by Lee Kamelchuk, DDS, MD. Dr. Kamelchuk offers a full scope of OMS services and aims to provide patients with the best surgical care possible, delivered in a state-of-the-art facility and in an atmosphere of kindness and courtesy. Dr. Kamelchuk earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and his DDS from the University of Alberta. Dr. Kamelchuk earned his MD from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also completed a hospital dentistry general practice residency and his OMS training.

Pickett Oral Surgery is led by David O. Pickett, DMD, MS. Dr. Pickett offers a full scope of OMS, with particular expertise in wisdom teeth removal, dental implants and frenectomies. Dr. Pickett and his team aim to help patients live healthier lives, in a caring and nurturing environment. Dr. Pickett earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in microbiology from Brigham Young University and his DMD from the University of Florida. He completed his OMS residency through The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and rotated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, working in craniofacial defects and clefts.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 28 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

