National Armaments Consortium Elects Joe Buzzett As Chair Of Its Executive Committee

The NAC is the premier organization delivering armaments innovation to the Department of Defense (DoD). The NAC brings 1000+ innovative companies and academic institutions together under several Other Transaction Agreements (OTA) with the DoD that encourage collaboration with the government and among traditional contractors, small, innovative companies, national labs, and academic institutions.

"I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with our members to advance the NAC's mission of fostering collaboration and innovation in the armaments industry," said Mr. Buzzett . " I am excited about the advances we are making with our government customers and ATI, our Consortium Management Firm (CMF), to streamline the OTA process to more efficiently bring solutions to the warfighter. Together, NAC's members and the US government are delivering cutting-edge solutions that help to give our armed forces the decisive edge on the battlefield."

Joe Buzzett is the Chief Technology Officer at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, where he is responsible for developing technology development strategies across all of the company's Strategic Business Units.

Mr. Buzzett has over 35 years of experience working for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and its predecessors, General Defense, Olin Ordnance, and Primex Technologies. He joined the ammunition research and development group of General Defense Corporation in 1988 as a research and development engineer.

The new ExCom term begins on October 1, 2024, and will include the following members:



Joe Buzzett, General Dynamics – Ordnance and Tactical Systems (Chair)

Cathy Dickens, COLSA Corp.

Dr. David Robinson, Corvid Technologies

Steve Dart, Day & Zimmermann

Dr. Jason Gilliam, i3

Steve Cornelius, Kratos Defense

Dr. Paritosh Dave, Leidos

Karl Lewis, Lewis Machine and Tool Company, Inc.

Noel McCormick, McCormick Stevenson Corporation

Wendy Hummers, National Technical Systems, Inc.

Rollie Dohrn, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Dr. Timothy Eden, Pennsylvania State University

NAC members have access to three OTAs sponsored by government partners:



The Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) : DOTC is a collaboration with the US Army Close Combat Development Command – Armaments Center to develop innovative solutions for next-generation weapons and munitions. DOTC's mission, in partnership with the NAC, is to enhance our warfighter's lethality, survivability, and combat effectiveness by facilitating the industrial and academic research, development, and technology demonstrations needed to advance and expand our military technological superiority.



The Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC) : AMTC is a collaboration with the US Army Close Combat Development Command – Aviation and Missiles to develop innovative solutions for next-generation missile solutions. AMTC engages industry and academia to develop and mature guided missile technologies to develop and transition U.S. Army aviation and missile manufacturing technologies and integrate advanced technologies, techniques, and processes into future effective weapon systems.

The Naval Energetic Systems and Technologies Program (NEST) : NEST is a collaboration with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) to address the most significant energetics-related challenges facing our nation.

The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) is one of the largest collaborative organizations working with the DOD to develop armament technologies in support of our national security. The NAC's focus: transitioning technology to the warfighter fast; promoting innovation; recruiting a community of world-class technologists; encouraging collaboration with government, industry, and academia; removing barriers; promoting nontraditional defense contractor contributions and participation; promoting and enabling the industrial base; supporting the nation's equities in RD&A, OTA, and future capabilities.

