Mindgruvemacarta Names Haven Brady Vice President, Integrated Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brady Will Head the Agency's Strategy Practice Group Focused on Omnicommerce and Lead Generation Programs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company, is pleased to announce the appointment of

Haven Brady as its new Vice President, Integrated Strategy. In this role, Haven will lead the agency's core strategic functions, including brand, marketing, commerce, and lead generation programs for global clients.

Haven Brady, Vice President, Integrated Strategy of MindgruveMacarta

Continue Reading

"Haven is an elite performance marketing and retail media strategist and a proven leader.

MindgruveMacarta has successfully worked with Haven at two different brands spanning nearly a decade," said Chad Robley, Chairman and CEO of MindgruveMacarta. "Holding executive leadership positions at companies in the finance, healthcare, and education industries, Haven developed a deep understanding of performance marketing strategies and analytics in the B2B and B2C sectors. Our strategy practice group plays a pivotal role in our clients' success and we're excited to have Haven lead this team."

With over 17 years of digital strategy experience, he served as the Director of Digital Marketing and Customer Acquisition at

MDVIP, a Goldman Sachs Company and Director of Global Marketing and Digital Strategy at Laureate Education Inc. Brady most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at USClaims.

"As someone who has worked with

MindgruveMacarta for nearly a decade as a client, I am honored to join the agency for the next chapter in my career," said Brady. "MindgruveMacarta is leading the convergence of performance marketing and retail media. And, I am excited to lead our strategy team in defining the roadmap for our enterprise global clients."

Brady joins

MindgruveMacarta at an exciting time. The agency recently announced a merger with Icon Commerce, the largest independent commerce agency in the Midwest. MindgruveMacarta was also recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for a seventh consecutive year.

For more information, visit MindgruveMacarta's website .

About

MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media, and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta, and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose - accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

SOURCE MindgruveMacarta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED