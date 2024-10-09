Cleanlogic Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Production Facility In Audubon, PA, Highlighting Workforce Of Individuals With Disabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event speakers included renowned journalist Soledad O'Brien, representatives from Walmart, the Eagles Autism Foundation, and more.

AUDUBON, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanlogic , a leader in skincare and bath products, proudly announces the grand opening of its expanded facility in Audubon, Pennsylvania, focused on the empowerment and hiring of individuals with disabilities. The official ceremony and ribbon cutting took place on October 8, 2024, highlighting the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

Cleanlogic Co-founders Isaac Shapiro and Michael Ghesser.

Cleanlogic's co-founders with a representative from the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Their new facility is a cornerstone of Cleanlogic's "Nice and Clean" mission: to create high-quality products while ensuring that people with disabilities have meaningful employment opportunities. In their own words, the company's strategy is to "be really good people, who make a really good product, that gets you really clean," and to realize that mission in every aspect of their operations.

This initiative underscores Cleanlogic's belief in social responsibility and community engagement, ensuring that their products are not only top-notch but also created by a diverse and inclusive team. They're addressing the critical issue of underemployment within the disabled community; the unemployment rate for people with a disability remains about twice that of those with no disability, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Guests at the event were invited to tour the facility, offering a closer look at Cleanlogic's commitment to accessibility and quality. The event was led by acclaimed journalist Soledad O'Brien as the Master of Ceremonies, with Cleanlogic co-founders Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser sharing their personal stories and the company's journey toward making accessibility a core part of their operations.

Representatives from Walmart, a key partner in Cleanlogic's inclusive hiring journey, and ShopRite, spoke on the importance of Cleanlogic's "Purchase to Employ " program and its positive impact, while serving as a model for other businesses to hire individuals with disabilities. Representatives from the Eagles Autism Foundation discussed the broader significance of Cleanlogic's commitment to inclusivity in the local economy and community. The First Lady of the State of Pennsylvania, Lori Shapiro, was also in attendance.

The event concluded with an exciting announcement by Cleanlogic's founders: the formal introduction of The Inspiration Foundation Seal. The Inspiration Foundation is Cleanlogic's non-profit arm, where a portion of the company's profits are used to provide assistive technology grants to organizations supporting individuals with disabilities. With the introduction of the Seal, The Inspiration Foundation will give organizations a fundamental framework for how they can measure, implement, and track inclusive hiring practices. Through this Seal, Cleanlogic's founders aim to make a measurable difference in improving the unemployment rate for individuals with disabilities.

About Cleanlogic

Cleanlogic is dedicated to enhancing personal care experiences with high-quality and accessible bath tools. Founded by Isaac Shapiro and Mike Ghesser, Cleanlogic is committed to inclusivity, with a focus on designing products that cater to a diverse range of customers. Through their "Purchase to Employ" initiative, Cleanlogic aims to significantly reduce the unemployment rate among people with disabilities. Their products are available at major retailers like Walmart, Nordstrom, and HEB. For more information, visit .

About Eagles Autism Foundation

The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative autism research and care programs. By providing the necessary resources to doctors and scientists at leading institutions, we will be able to assist those currently affected by autism, as well as future generations. The Foundation aims to inspire and engage the community, so together, we can provide much-needed support to make a lasting impact in the field of autism. Please visit EaglesAutismFoundation .

