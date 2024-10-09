Pre-COP29 Conference On Climate Change Set For Baku On October 10-11
Nazrin Abdul
The Preliminary conference of the Parties on Climate Change
(Pre-COP29) will be held in Baku on October 10-11,
Azernews reports, citing the event organizers.
The conference is titled "Strengthening Ambitions and Ensuring
Action."
At the opening ceremony, Mukhtar Babayev, the designated
President of COP29; Sultan Al Jabir, President of COP28; Amina Jain
Mohammad, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Simon Steele, Executive
Secretary of the UN Framework convention on Climate Change; and
Nabil Munir, Chairman of the Subsidiary Executive Body (SBI) will
participate.
Panel discussions will focus on ways to achieve successful
outcomes for COP29.
The two-day event will take place at the Heydar Aliyev
Center.
