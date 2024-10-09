عربي


Pre-COP29 Conference On Climate Change Set For Baku On October 10-11


10/9/2024 7:09:53 AM

The Preliminary conference of the Parties on Climate Change (Pre-COP29) will be held in Baku on October 10-11, Azernews reports, citing the event organizers.

The conference is titled "Strengthening Ambitions and Ensuring Action."

At the opening ceremony, Mukhtar Babayev, the designated President of COP29; Sultan Al Jabir, President of COP28; Amina Jain Mohammad, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework convention on Climate Change; and Nabil Munir, Chairman of the Subsidiary Executive Body (SBI) will participate.

Panel discussions will focus on ways to achieve successful outcomes for COP29.

The two-day event will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

