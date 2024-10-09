Here Come The Holidays: Hallmark's Keepsake Ornament Debut Is Oct. 12-20

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The event releases 150+ new Keepsake Ornaments, including innovative and first-in-series



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost the most magical time of the year, and Hallmark is celebrating with Keepsake Ornament Debut , Oct. 12-20. The final Keepsake Ornament event of the year releases more than 150 Keepsake Ornaments from Hallmark's 2024 collection, including ornaments that come to life through innovative and new first-in-series releases.



Whether you're starting a new tradition or adding to an existing collection, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments capture the joy of the season in cherished holiday decorations. Hallmark's new Keepsake Ornaments are available to shop online and at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores nationwide beginning Oct. 12.

"As a newer artist in the studio, I'm honored and excited to be working on my first series, 'Cup of Cozy,'" said Iman Zadrozny, Hallmark Keepsake Artist. "Inspired by warm, holiday feelings, future series ornaments will include a novelty mug, cookie, and a special detail that adds a touch of personality – for this year's gingerbread theme, I added a dollop of whipped cream with cinnamon sprinkled on top."



Oscar MayerTM The

Wienermobile® Musical Ornament

– If the sight of a hot dog immediately prompts a certain jingle to start playing in your head, this ornament is for you! The Wienermobile first embarked on the streets of Chicago in 1936. Thanks to the creative vision of the Oscar Mayer meat company, the Wienermobile was created to lift the country's spirits during the Great Depression. Today, it continues its journey of sparking miles of smiles across the USA Hot Dog Highways.

Cup of Cozy Porcelain Ornament – Delight in the season of sweet treats and the tradition of leaving milk and cookies for Santa. First in a deliciously cute new series, this porcelain ornament features a charming gingerbread house-shaped mug with colorful frosting details and a cheerfully decorated gingerbread boy cookie.



The Peanuts® Gang Christmas Is... Ornament – Christmas is... so many happy things! Join the Peanuts Gang as they celebrate the many joys of the holiday season with this new Hallmark Keepsake Ornament series. The first design in the series features Charlie Brown joyfully discovering the holiday cards and letters filling his mailbox. A heartfelt sentiment about the scene accents the base of the ornament.

Halo® Master Chief Ornament – Give a holiday nod to the Master Chief, legendary hero of the video game franchise "Halo." Using strategy, skill, training and sheer determination, this super soldier defends the human race against alien forces. Add this ornament to your decor for an homage that generations of "Halo" players will love.

Caroling Snowman Musical Ornament – Make your holidays come alive with joyful song from this jolly snowman ornament. Dressed in a festive scarf, earmuffs and mittens, this wintry fellow is ready for a beloved holiday tradition as he holds a book of Christmas carols. Connect the ornament to Hallmark's Keepsake Power Cord to see a continuous light effect. Press the button to watch the snowman come to life with lighted facial expressions as he sings a variety of classic songs.

Nintendo® PikminTM Pikmin Ornaments, Set of 3

– Join the rescue corps with this set of three darling Christmas tree ornaments from the Nintendo©

franchise PikminTM. Red, yellow, and blue Pikmin are depicted in their leaf, flower, and bud stages of their development.

These mysterious plantlike creatures are small in size and BIG on adventure. Perfect for kids, plant-lovers and gamers.

Pull-String Reindeer With Santa Wood Ornament – Inspired by classic jumping jack toys, this wooden pull-string ornament combines timeless charm and modern trends for your holiday decor. Ornate patterns add festive detail to the delightful design that features Santa riding atop a reindeer. Give the string a gentle tug to see the beloved animal move its legs.

North Pole Village Tabletop Decoration

– The North Pole Village is a busy place, especially at Christmastime! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season as Santa's special guest with this fun tabletop decoration. Connect to the included power adapter to see a continuous light effect. Then press the button to see it light up and experience a sound and motion show. While Santa speaks and music from "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" and "Up on the Housetop" plays, the train moves around the village, the gates open and close, and elves, reindeer and Mrs. Claus move about busily.

Mean Girls The Burn Book Ornament – Let it out, honey... with this Burn Book ornament added to your holiday decor. The bright pink book with cut-and-paste-style lettering and graffiti doodles looks just like the notebook of insults that lit a fire under the students at North Shore High School in the hit Paramount Pictures film "Mean Girls." The decoration is sure to strike a chord with Plastics and Mathletes alike.



For more information about Keepsake Ornament Debut, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store, visit Hallmark .



About Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments

For over 50 years, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments have been leading innovations in the world of ornaments with a commitment to making memories. Hallmark has introduced more than 10,000 different Keepsakes Ornaments and more than 100 ornament series, annual releases of ornaments that share a specific theme. Keepsake Ornaments are made in a wide array of wood, glass, metal, porcelain and handcrafted formats some including light, sound and motion. The superior craftsmanship and high quality ensure Keepsake Ornaments will become family heirlooms and cherished collectibles. For more information, visit Hallmark . Connect on Instagram

and Facebook .



About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The

Hallmark

business designs and

sells greeting cards,

gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries.

Hallmark Media

is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable

networks

– Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ , launched in 2024, is our streaming service and membership program delivering the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and at Hallmark . Crown Center

is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters.

Crayola®

offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit

Hallmark . Connect on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

