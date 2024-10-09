Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - Organized by Aesthetic Society for Asia Pacific and Deltus,will be held on 16-17 December at Hong Kong & Exhibition Center (HKCEC) Level 3. As the first and largest medical aesthetic event ever organized in Hong Kong which receives support from the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Tourism Board, this international conference and exhibition covers supporting and partnering units all around APAC region and the Greater Bay Area, providing a hub for industry excellence and networking opportunities.Building upon three successful years in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the highly anticipated AMSC is expanding its impact to another Asian metropolis with a strategic location, marking its grand debut in Hong Kong this year. Hong Kong is well-situated at a geographically strategic location that connects APAC region and the Greater Bay Area, including major cities like Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Macau, facilitating seamless connectivity.Leveraging its strong connections and alliances with global professionals, experts, and industry leaders in the medical aesthetic community, AMSCHK invited over 1200 professional doctors and other affiliates, over 70 international speakers, and over 60 international sponsors from all over the world to participate at the conference and exhibition, showcasing their latest advanced products and technologies. Highly respected professors from Chinese top-tiered hospitals, who are remarkably influential to the researches and standards of the Aesthetic Medicine field in China, will be the honourable speakers of AMSCHK, to share their profound knowledge and experience of the China market. To foster global networking opportunities, this conference and exhibition creates a hub for international participants, including the Department of Cosmetic & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in China Grade IIIA Hospitals, esteemed associations and academies in local and APAC societies for fruitful collaborations and thriving medical aesthetic developments.AMSCHK is expected to attract over 1,200 delegates and buyers, hundreds of global experts, and more than 150 industry brands, making it a prime opportunity for professional exchange and business growth in the Greater Bay Area. This conference and exhibition offers medical lectures, training and an academic exchange platform for global professionals, with 8 CME credits available for Medical Professionals. Exhibitors spanning across all fields from filler, machines, to imaging system and medicine, will be hosting booths and symposiums to showcase their latest products and technologies. It also provides a golden opportunity for brand development events and long-term partnerships, letting all participants greatly expand the strong network of allies to maximize synergies and mutual benefits.AMSCHK marks the introduction of an exciting new international conference and exhibition in Hong Kong that celebrates the collaborative spirit driving growth in the industry, which promises to expand and elevate Hong Kong's vibrant and thriving medical and aesthetic sectors. By showcasing the power of collaborative knowledge sharing and innovation across regions, AMSCHK will become the leading platform in Bridging The Worlds of Aesthetic Medicine, Skin Health Management, Surgical Treatments & Anti-aging in The Greater Bay Area and beyond.For more information, visit AMSCHK's website atHashtag: #AMSCHK

About AMSC

AMSC Hong Kong represents a significant international expansion of the esteemed Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC), a well-established event that has achieved great success in the Asia Pacific region and has been centered in cosmopolitan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the past two years. With annual editions, including the highly anticipated gathering in 2024, the Hong Kong extension mirrors the success of its Malaysian counterpart. Coordination efforts are led by the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine and the experienced M.I.C.E. event organizing company, Deltus Sdn Bhd. Renowned for its extraordinary success in Malaysia, the AMSC has evolved into the premier event in the field, attracting top-tier companies, experts, and participants from across the globe to Kuala Lumpur. Building on this legacy, we are enthusiastic about introducing the inaugural AMSC HONG KONG edition in collaboration with the Aesthetic Society of Asia Pacific (ASAP), as we extend our reach and host this prestigious event in a new international setting. Together, AMSC extends into the great Asia Pacific region and the international stage.



