King Briefed On Progress Of Teacher Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Tuesday was briefed on the progress of the pre-service and in-service teacher training program, implemented as part of the executive program of the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023-2025).During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with the concerned officials, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty called for providing high-quality training for teachers, given their important role in shaping future generations.The King urged moving forward with the development of instructions for mandatory professional licences for teachers to enhance their qualifications, which in turn would contribute to the development of a successful educational environment and the advancement of the education sector in Jordan.The pre-service teacher training program aims to train 14,000 teachers in seven subjects by the end of the 2026-2027 academic year, and to activate mandatory pre-service training.The in-service teacher training program aims to train about 40,000 teachers by the end of the 2026-2027 academic year.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah, and Planning Minister Zeina Toukan attended the meeting.